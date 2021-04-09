‘Ripped off without decency’: Ekta Kapoor's same-sex web series ‘His Story’ poster accused of plagiarism

A day after the teaser of Ekta Kapoor's same-sex web series 'His Story dropped on social media, the makers unveiled its first poster featuring Mrinal Dutt and Satyadeep Mishra spooning on a bed.

However, in no time, the poster was called out for plagiarism by 2015 film 'LOEV' art director and film marketing strategist Jahan Bakshi.

Not only the posters appear to be the same, the film was also based on queer relationships.

Bakshi took to Twitter and wrote, "Bro @altbalaji are you okay? I mean if you need someone to design posters, I can help you, I promise it doesn't cost that much."

In a subsequent tweet, he added, "This poster for LOEV was designed by @TalkPigeonCo and illustrated by Rohan Pore. We spent months on it. Investing solid time/money on a poster for an indie film is difficult. And yet, a studio which surely has the resources to commission original designs opts to steal it. Sad."