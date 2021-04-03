Apurva Asrani announces separation from his partner Siddhant after being together for 14 years

In 2020, Apurva shared that the two had managed to buy a home in Mumbai.

Asrani also shared a photo of himself along with his partner Siddhant, along with a picture of their apartment's name plate that reads: "Apurva and Siddhant".

On work front, Apurva Asrani is a scriptwriter and a National Award-winning film editor.

He has written the story, screenplay and dialogue of Hansal Mehta's acclaimed directorial "Aligarh", a film he also edited. The 2015 film, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao, was a nuanced effort portrayal of the homosexual's plight in our society based on a real incident.

Although Apurva avoided taking names, the tension between him and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over credits for the 2017 film "Simran" is well known.

Apurva was reportedly unhappy with Kangana for claiming that she had co-written the script of the Hansal Mehta film. He had expressed at that time that he felt "betrayed" by the actress.

In 2001, Apurva won the National Film Award for Best Editing for "Snip!", a bilingual comedy directed by Sunhil Sippy.