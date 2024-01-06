RIP Christian Oliver: Actor's Last Instagram Post Was From The Same Island Where He And His Daughters Died Due To Plane Crash

In a tragic accident, Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, known for being a part of films like Indiana Jones and Speed Racer, among others, died in a plane crash near a private island in the eastern Carribean on January 4, Thursday.

Along with Christian, his daughters Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, were also killed in the plane crash, and so was the pilot Robert Sachs.

Christian had been holidaying with his family at the island and they even celebrated the New Year there. The actor's last Instagram post shows a photo of the family enjoying their time on the island.

Christian Oliver last Instagram post

Christian took to his Instagram handle after ringing in the new year, and shared a picture of the family in which he can be seen chilling with his daughters, among others.

"Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love…2024 her we come!" he captioned the post.

The comments section of the post is now flooded with messages from people mourning the actor and his daughters' deaths. "My deepest sympathy to his wife on the unimaginable loss of Husband and two daughters. There are no words," a comment read.

"It feels so surreal, and I can’t imagine the pain that the mother of your children is going through… sending you and the family, my deepest, heartfelt love, and I know there’s nothing that I could say that would assuage the bereavement of those who love you including me," another user wrote.

About Christian Oliver

Christian is best known for his role in the series Cobra 11. Besides, he has also starred in films like Subject Two, The Good German, Valkyrie, The Three Musketeers, House of Good and Evil, Timeless, Hunters, and others.

Christian was married to Jessica Muroz and it was in 2021 that they filed for divorce. She is yet to issue an official statement about the death of her ex-husband and her daughters.