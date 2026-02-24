"Right Now Mother Is The Superhero': Vicky Kaushal On Being New Dad, Praises Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif became parents in November last year. They welcomed a son and named him Vihaan. Recently, at an event, Vicky opened up about being the new dad, and also praised Katrina calling her 'warrior' and 'superhero'.

At an event of The Hollywood Reporter India, when Neha Dhupia asked Vicky about how it has been to be a new dad, the actor said, “He is three months old right now, there’s very little a dad has to do when the baby is three months old, I’m just trying to be a cheerleader and I’m waiting for him to grow up so I can contribute more."

Vicky Kaushal Praises Katrina Kaif

Further praising his wife, the Chhaava actor said, “Right now, the mother is being the superhero, and she has been a warrior through her pregnancy and she has been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her and I love her so much."

Well, Vicky and Katrina have always given their fans couple goals, and they continue to do that.

Vicky Kaushal Upcoming Movies

Vicky is currently busy winning awards for his performance in last year's release Chhaava. When it comes to his upcoming movies, he currently has Love & War lined up which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Vicky also has Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar lined up, which is a movie based on Lord Parashurama. However, the film is yet to go on the floors.

Katrina Kaif Upcoming Movies

Katrina currently has no film that is officially announced. While we keep on reading reports of Farhan Akhtar reviving Jee Le Zaraa, it is not yet known whether the film will be made with the original star cast, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina.