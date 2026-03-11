Ridhima Pandit On Sending Legal Notice To Vanshaj Singh, Questions His Mentality: 'Who Jokes About Their Mother Being Dead?'

Ridhima Pandit Breaks Silence On Sending Legal Notice To Vanshaj Singh | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Ridhima Pandit, who was seen in the reality show The 50, recently filed a lawsuit against digital creator Vanshaj Singh, also a participant of The 50, after allegedly receiving a series of online threats from his fans, including death threats, threats of sexual violence, and a barrage of abusive comments on social media. The conflict reportedly began after a disagreement between the two on the show.

Ridhima Pandit On Sending Legal Notice To Vanshaj Singh

Speaking to Times Now, Ridhima said she has never faced this kind of hate for not doing anything wrong. She added that she was merely correcting someone’s behaviour and expressed that had she known the kind of person he is, she would not have wasted her energy on the matter.

Ridhima Pandit Says She Considered Vanshaj Singh As Younger Brother

Ridhima said she initially tried to address the issue calmly and even considered him like a younger brother. "Agar koi us umra ka hota aur agar mujhse baat karta to main zaroor bolti ki yaar ye galat hai. Aise mat baat karo aur maine bahut pyaar se samjhane ki koshish ki bhi thi jo camera pe dikhai bhi gayi hai. Aur uske baad jo unke taraf se reaction aaya, of course it was a lot of disrespect," she explained.

#VanshajSingh Explain Why He Got Legal Notice From #RidhimaPandit And Trolled Her Again . pic.twitter.com/33aqCnSyzT — samacharlelo (@samacharlelo) March 9, 2026

Ridhima Pandit Reveals Family Faced Threats

Ridhima said the situation became more serious when the trolling escalated beyond criticism, targeting not only her but also her family members, who began receiving threats. She also spoke about a podcast appearance by Vanshaj that she found disturbing, alleging that he joked about his mother being dead before dismissing it as a 'joke.'

Ridhima questioned his mentality behind such statements by saying, "Ab aap mujhe batayiye somebody who jokes about their mother being dead, unki kya mentality hai?"

The former Bigg Boss contestant also lashed out, expressing anger that her late mother is being dragged into the controversy. She added, "I will stand up for my mother and will not take this lying down. I have my ways of handling it, and I will handle it."

The actress also made it clear that she will continue to stand up for herself and her family as the matter proceeds through legal channels.