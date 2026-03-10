The 50: Vanshaj Singh Hits Back At Ridhima Pandit's Legal Notice, Says 'Dekh Li Meri Aukaat Kya Hai'

Vanshaj Singh Hits Back At Ridhima Pandit's Legal Notice |

The 50 contestant and actress Ridhima Pandit took legal action against co-contestant Vanshaj Singh. Despite all the drama, Vanshaj was not one to stay quiet. He took to his social media to address Ridhima's legal notice, uploading a clip with the caption, "Me after 1 legal notice by Ridhima best actress in the world."

Ridhima claimed that Vanshaj's comment about her on The 50 instigated his fans to bully her online. She alleged that the bullying went so far that she received rape threats. Responding to this, Vanshaj said in his post, "Mai ek reality show mein jata hoon, waha pe mujhe dhappa, aukaat kya hai, badtameez ye sab bola gaya. Maine respond kiya 'aunty' bol ke...Mere ko legal notice bhej diya."

Vanshaj further claimed that Ridhima stated in her legal notice that he was spreading hate. However, Vanshaj said all he was doing was posting clips from the episode on his social media, adding, "Agar aap usme bure dikh raha ho to shayad aap bure ho."

He also clarified that he was not spreading hate but merely sharing clips from The 50 on his social media handle. Responding to Ridhima's legal notice, Vanshaj said, "Aapne mujhe kaha tha na ki teri aukaat kya hai, phir aap jab show se bahar aaye aapne dekh li meri aukaat kya hai. To isme meri kya galti hai." He further asked Ridhima to name one contestant from The 50 who supported her.

Vanshaj, however, said he is not someone who can be stopped from expressing his point of view or intimidated. Saying, "Mujhe farak bhi nahi padta," Vanshaj then showed the middle finger to everyone who is against him.

Ridhima has issued a legal notice to fellow The 50 contestant Vanshaj after facing intense online harassment. The notice comes after a clash on the show, with Ridhima claiming that Vanshaj’s posts triggered targeted abuse, including threatening messages and rape threats.

The 50 releases new episodes at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.