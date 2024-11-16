 Richa Chadha Expresses Concern Over North India's Air Quality, Criticises Government's Inaction: 'We Do Nothing As All Get Slowly Poisoned'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRicha Chadha Expresses Concern Over North India's Air Quality, Criticises Government's Inaction: 'We Do Nothing As All Get Slowly Poisoned'

Richa Chadha Expresses Concern Over North India's Air Quality, Criticises Government's Inaction: 'We Do Nothing As All Get Slowly Poisoned'

Richa Chadha recently expressed her concern over North India's deteriorating air quality, criticising the government for not offering any solutions. Taking to her X, Chadha wrote, "Older people, babies, animals all suffer. Adults have chronic cough, congestion. The festive season and onwards becomes scary for most, if not all. And we do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING as we all slowly get poisoned."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on July 16, 2024, with Ali Fazal, recently expressed her concern over North India's 'bad' air quality. She also criticised the government for failing to provide any solutions to the issue.

Taking to her X, formerly known as Twitter, Chadha wrote, "We Indians must have really low self-esteem, really low sense of hope and justice… that all over North India the air quality is so so so bad, year after year, and there’s no protests! Just silence. The govt taxes us highly, on everything… and gives us no solutions to this problem. It doesn’t matter which party is in power, or who you support, your lungs don’t know the difference!"

Check it out:

Read Also
Richa Chadha Reacts To Pakistani Actors Calling Heeramandi An Attempt At Appropriation: 'Our Roots...
article-image

"Older people, babies, animals all suffer. Adults have chronic cough, congestion. The festive season and onwards becomes scary for most, if not all. And the we do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING as we all slowly get poisoned. That’s a sign of very, very poor self worth. Sad," wrote Chadha.

FPJ Shorts
Magathane, Maharashtra Election 2024: This Mumbai Seat To Witness Fierce Sena Vs Sena Battle
Magathane, Maharashtra Election 2024: This Mumbai Seat To Witness Fierce Sena Vs Sena Battle
Mira Bhayandar: Eight-Member Gang Robs 26-Year-Old Gym Trainer Of ₹13.5 Lakh At Knifepoint During Cryptocurrency Deal In Mira Road; Investigation Underway
Mira Bhayandar: Eight-Member Gang Robs 26-Year-Old Gym Trainer Of ₹13.5 Lakh At Knifepoint During Cryptocurrency Deal In Mira Road; Investigation Underway
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Bats For BJP's Narendra Mehta, Praises His Role In Mira Bhayandar's Development In Special Video
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Bats For BJP's Narendra Mehta, Praises His Role In Mira Bhayandar's Development In Special Video
CMAT 2025 Registration Begins At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/, Exam In January; Check Eligibility, Fees & More
CMAT 2025 Registration Begins At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/, Exam In January; Check Eligibility, Fees & More

The new mommy revealed that she and Ali named their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal, which is an Urdu word meaning Flower of Paradise.

In an interview with Vogue India, Ali shared that he has 'serious' anxiety when he leaves home for work. "Having a baby fills a void that you weren’t even aware existed. That part never ceases to amaze me. It’s freakin’ hard to work now. I have serious anxiety when I leave home because I just want to see the baby all the time and be around Richa and her."

When announcing their daughter’s birth, Richa and Ali shared a joint statement that read, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."

Read Also
Watch: Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance With Daughter, Request Paps Not To...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Crew Member On Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa Passes Away After Suffering An Electric Shock

Crew Member On Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa Passes Away After Suffering An Electric Shock

Richa Chadha Expresses Concern Over North India's Air Quality, Criticises Government's Inaction: 'We...

Richa Chadha Expresses Concern Over North India's Air Quality, Criticises Government's Inaction: 'We...

Ranveer Singh Opens Up About Fatherhood For FIRST Time, Says He Is Experiencing 'Infinite' Happiness...

Ranveer Singh Opens Up About Fatherhood For FIRST Time, Says He Is Experiencing 'Infinite' Happiness...

Vignesh Shivan Mocks Dhanush's 'Spread Love' Speech After Nayanthara's Explosive Open Letter: 'Pray...

Vignesh Shivan Mocks Dhanush's 'Spread Love' Speech After Nayanthara's Explosive Open Letter: 'Pray...

The Sabarmati Report Day 1 Box Office Collection: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna's Film Earns...

The Sabarmati Report Day 1 Box Office Collection: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna's Film Earns...