Richa Chadha Expresses Concern Over North India's Air Quality, Criticises Government's Inaction: 'We Do Nothing As All Get Slowly Poisoned'

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on July 16, 2024, with Ali Fazal, recently expressed her concern over North India's 'bad' air quality. She also criticised the government for failing to provide any solutions to the issue.

Taking to her X, formerly known as Twitter, Chadha wrote, "We Indians must have really low self-esteem, really low sense of hope and justice… that all over North India the air quality is so so so bad, year after year, and there’s no protests! Just silence. The govt taxes us highly, on everything… and gives us no solutions to this problem. It doesn’t matter which party is in power, or who you support, your lungs don’t know the difference!"

"Older people, babies, animals all suffer. Adults have chronic cough, congestion. The festive season and onwards becomes scary for most, if not all. And the we do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING as we all slowly get poisoned. That’s a sign of very, very poor self worth. Sad," wrote Chadha.

The new mommy revealed that she and Ali named their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal, which is an Urdu word meaning Flower of Paradise.

In an interview with Vogue India, Ali shared that he has 'serious' anxiety when he leaves home for work. "Having a baby fills a void that you weren’t even aware existed. That part never ceases to amaze me. It’s freakin’ hard to work now. I have serious anxiety when I leave home because I just want to see the baby all the time and be around Richa and her."

When announcing their daughter’s birth, Richa and Ali shared a joint statement that read, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."