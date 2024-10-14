Watch: Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance With Daughter, Request Paps Not To Click Baby's Photos

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha spotted at Mumbai airport with daughter | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal made their first public appearance with their newborn daughter on Monday (October 14). The family was was at Mumbai airport before they jetted off to an undisclosed location. Soon after stepping out of the car, Ali requested paparazzi not to click pictures of his baby girl.

In the videos doing the rounds on social media platforms, Ali and Richa are all smiles as they arrived with their daughter.

Richa was spotted holding her daughter, who was snugly wrapped in a blanket, while Ali took care of their luggage. As they posed for the cameras, Ali politely asked the photographers, "Thoda sa dekh lena aap log please. Sorry haan, bacche ki mat lena (Please manage and sorry but don’t take photos of the baby)."

Just like other celebrity couples like Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Richa and Ali have also decided to protect their child's privacy and keep her away from social media.

Ali and Richa were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on July 16. The couple shared the news of their baby's arrival in a joint statement.

"We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal," the statement read.

The Heeramandi actress had announced her pregnancy in February 2024.

"A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world," the post read, along with a picture, which had the numbers "1+1=3" written in it.

Richa and Ali got legally married in 2021, however, it was in October 2023, that they announced it to the world and hosted some grand pre-wedding ceremonies and reception parties. The two met on the sets of their film Fukrey in 2012 and fell in love, and dated for nearly 9 years before tying the knot.