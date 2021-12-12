Revealed! Why won't Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii fame Vidyut Xavier participate in Bigg Boss?

Vidyut Xavier comes from a filmy family. His father is ace cinematographer Thomas A. Xavier, but despite having solid connections, the newbie had to struggle a lot to get his big break in the industry. He began his career as an assistant director in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 1 and 2. And after many ups and downs, Vidyut bagged the lead role in Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii. The show also stars Aditi Gupta and Rohit Purohit.

Vidyut wishes to fulfil his mother’s dreams that recently lost her life due to Covid-19. Opening up about his struggle, Vidyut shares, “It’s not that I didn’t try. I tried my best, but good enough things didn’t come my way. This was the best thing that came my way. Especially after the lockdown happened, it’s been a long time since I got such an offer.”

Vidyut is eager that he gets some good work from the SKF banner. “Yes I am waiting to get something from Salman sir’s production house. I will definitely go and meet him,” he says. Salman had reached out to the actor during his darkest time when his mother passed away. “Last, I spoke to him when mom died. He called me then after that this show started. I wanted to meet him before I started this show but didn’t have time,” Vidyut adds.

Elaborating about his character in the TV show Vidyut says, "I and Rohit are the two main leads. I am playing a surgeon who is trying to make his mark. There is a back story that he has been brought up by his mother single-handedly. His father left him when he was just five years old. He is trying to be the best surgeon in his life. What happens with their relationships with the other doctors forms the crux of the story."

He then went on to talk about the show in detail. “This show is totally based on feminism. But it’s basically not feminism. It’s about everything about how a doctor’s life is. We don’t know what a doctor goes through in day to day life. How difficult is their life? They have to attend innumerable surgeries and emergencies that they have to deal with. We don’t know their side of the story. We only know what as a patient we go through, and we don’t understand. It’s much more than their job. We don’t give them credit for their sacrifice," he says.

Vidyut shares that he will be seen in all the episodes of the show. “I am throughout from the first episode to the end. I’m one of the leads. This is a limited series that will end in the first week of January. I hope people watch this and like my work. The show is about 65 episodes, and a 20 episodes extension will also be there. After that, we will have a one to two-month break. And after that, maybe the second season will start,” he explains.

One wonders if Vidyut would ever participate in Bigg Boss. “No, that’s not my kind of a show. I will not be able to perform as I’m not that kind of a person. They won’t get any TRP from me,” he concludes.

