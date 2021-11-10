Revealed! Why Vaani Kapoor is so choosy about her Bollywood projects

Vaani Kapoor is on a high as she has not one but two releases this year — Bell Bottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. In a career that has spanned eight years from the release of her debut film, Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput to the recent Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom, she has had a handful of releases. And now she is gearing up for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, which hits the marquee on December 10.

“I do very few films. I am barely seen, unlike my co-star Ayushmann. But I am seen a little more than Adi Chopra! I am happy and grateful that I got a chance to be a part of this film. I would like to thank Ayushmann, Garru (director Abhishek Kapoor) and my producer Pragya Jaiswal for their support,” says Vaani, who was last seen in WAR in 2019.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui sees Vaani play a Zumba trainer and Ayushmann a gym trainer and weightlifting champion. So, have guys at the gym looked at her and started lifting heavier weights than they could? “I have not noticed anything like that (laughs). When I work out, the gym is pretty empty and I am like a horse, doing what I have to with blinders on. And I am too shy a person anyway,” she says, a far cry from the character of Shyra she essayed in Befikre.

The few films that Vaani has done, she has worked with top Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Sushant Singh Rajput and now Ayushmann and Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming Shamshera. Sharing her experience of working with them, the Befikre actress says, “Hrithik’s passion and talent are highly infectious and inspirational. Ranbir is one of the most effortless actors I have worked with and has the uncanny knack of switching on and off. You see a different person when he hears the word ‘action’. Akshay is a huge star and a great guy and my family was thrilled that I was working with him in Bell Bottom. My father is a fan of his and he was happier than me when I got to work with him.”

Vaani is all praise for Ayushmann’s ability to mould himself into the character he plays on screen. “He is quite an intense actor and rather earnest in the way he approaches his roles. What I like about him is the way he moulds himself to suit different roles. I liked him in recent films like Andhadhun and Article 15. But he was so good in his debut film, Vicky Donor, as well.”

Talking about the Karan Malhotra-directed Shamshera, Vaani says, “It is a different kind of a film and Karan has visualised his characters quite uniquely. It was a new experience for me and hence I am ecstatic.”

With Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Shamshera, Vaani is trying to experiment and take up different roles. “I am quite fortunate and thrilled to be a part of diverse projects such as these two. These are the kinds of roles that an actor seeks and wants to play. They can challenge and draw the best from you. I have worked tremendously hard in both the movies and I’m delighted about how they have shaped up. I have been choosy about the films I select because I want to pick quality content over quantity and I’m proud of both Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. These are films that will hopefully place me appropriately as an artiste who wants to take risks and push myself and the envelope to break the glass ceiling,” she adds.

Vaani says she has good times coming up. “It is a rather an exhilarating time in my life and career. First, there is Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and then there is Shamshera, which will be released in the cinema halls and I’m anticipating them to entertain the patrons. Both these films have me in diametrically different enactments and I have my fingers crossed,” she signs off.

