Revealed! Why is Esha Deol Takhtani on cloud nine?

Esha Deol Takhtani surprised everyone when she launched her production house Bharat Esha Films earlier this year. She then made her debut as a producer with the short film Ek Duaa. Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Esha has also acted in the film. She recently won an award, her first as a producer, so she is naturally very excited about the recognition she and her film have received. Excerpts:

In India, it’s an offence to check the sex of the child. But in Ek Duaa, medical tests are done to do it. How confident were you that this subject would not backfire?

We are showing a bit of fact. I didn’t see it would be backfiring in any way. Corruption exists everywhere. And if some people want the means of finding out something like this, they would go ahead doing so. I went ahead and produced this film. So, needless to say, I pretty much agreed to go ahead and make it.

Did you, as a female actor, face discrimination in Bollywood?

Well! I have never faced any discrimination. Everyone was good with me. I mean, it never happened to me. Thus I wouldn’t be able to comment on this. If I had experienced it, I would have had the right to speak. If I have not experienced it, I won’t know what to say.

How did it feel to receive an award for your debut production?

Getting an award is always very encouraging. Especially for me being completely new in this field of production. I am happy to receive my debut producer award. So, yes, it feels really amazing.

What is your take on awards in general?

In the beginning, when I started off as an actor, I won the best debut award. Over the years, I was nominated for a couple of films. They include the best actor in a negative role category for Ankahee and best supporting actor for Dhoom. Now, because I have turned producer, this is a new leap in my life; hence being awarded for it is something I treasure.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Tara Sutaria loves THIS Indian outfit

Could you tell us about any upcoming projects you are planning to produce?

We are someone who would like to take things each at a time. This happened very organically. Our production house was formed, and we made Ek Duaa. We are looking for stories and content that will create a positive impact on the viewers.

Your parents Dhamendra and Hema Malini are legends in the industry. Do you think that helped you avoid pressure?

No chance! We were compared to our parent’s right from our first film. There was no less pressure with that. I felt like I was put under the pressure cooker (laughs). The pressure is the same whether it is a male or female actor.

What about your upcoming projects as an actor?

Currently, there is one announcement officially, so I can talk about it. I have this project titled Rudra: The Edge of Darkness with Ajay Devgn. All I can say is that it’s really lovely that I’m working with him again. He has been such a wonderful co-star, be it Yuva, Main Aisa Hi Hoon or Kaal. There’s a comfort level working with him. We have done around seven films together. It’s great working again with him.

ALSO READ Shruti Haasan spills the beans on her career and personal life!

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:00 AM IST