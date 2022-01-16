Revealed! Which Bollywood actors are Dabangg superstar Salman Khan's favourites?

Salman Khan is loved and adored by millions. However, the Dabangg superstar has his list of favourite actors, male and female. Salim Khan’s son has grown up watching the work of some of the finest performers in Bollywood. In a recent interaction with Free Press Journal, Salman got candid about the same.

“As an actor, I have loved the work of Yusuf saab (Dilip Kumar). I have also loved the exuberant performances of Dev (Anand) saab, Shatrughan (Sinha) sir, Shashi Kapoor, Hemaji (Malini) and Rekhaji. All these veteran actors have their own specific qualities. Since my childhood days, I had started taking something or the other from their wonderful performing qualities. But I always tried presenting it in my own way while performing any character that I played in films,” Salman shared.

In recent times, Bollywood has been churning out quite a few biographical films. We couldn’t resist asking Salman if he would act in one too.” Hmm… Biography abhi nahin karunga. Aage chal kar dekhta hoon. (I will not do a biography soon. But yes, later, I will see),” he stated.

We immediately asked him if it would be based on the life of a sports personality, film star or any other professional. Taking a few seconds to answer, he said, “I will be choosing a biography later on. Right now, I have nothing in mind.”

Salman has a slew of films in his kitty. “Dabangg 4 is in the writing stage. Then I have Sajid Nadiadwala’s film, and it is another film and title (apart from the Kick sequel). After that, there is Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. I will also be a part of Anees Bazmee’s No Entry Mein Entry,” he concluded.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 07:10 AM IST