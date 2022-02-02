Revealed! Top 6 most exquisite fashionable and glamorous looks of Mirzapur fame Rasika Dugal

When it comes to acing the perfect looks, one actress who has consistently upped her fashion game is Rasika Dugal. Free Press Journal handpicks her six unique looks.
Styled by: Who Wore What When Pics: Instagram/rasikadugal
This is the look we gave her for a recent award show. We wanted to tap her different side with a mix of white and black nail paints along with very minimum jewellery that completed the look.
Styled by: Who Wore What When Pics: Instagram/rasikadugal
The peach Sharara is a perfect pick for a morning Gurudwara wedding. It is styled along with a maang-tikka and tiny earnings.
Styled by: Who Wore What When Pics: Instagram/rasikadugal
We picked this for one of the sangeet functions she attended recently. Keeping in mind that the outfit is so tone on tone in beige and gold, we added a dash of colour with ruby and emeralds.
Styled by: Who Wore What When Pics: Instagram/rasikadugal
The whole idea was to do print on print, so the trench, shirt and pants are of the same fabric and print. The flowers and fabric are a little more Indian than usual hence it is an Indo-western look along with a bunch of vintage Afghani bangles and silver earrings.
Styled by: Who Wore What When Pics: Instagram/rasikadugal
The look is very muted in terms of colour. It’s a pantsuit that has a cinched waist because of the belt, so we added a pop of colour and made it look very strong with a red lip that also broke the monotony of the outfit.
Styled by: Who Wore What When Pics: Instagram/rasikadugal
The look was teamed up with oxidised silver, vintage jewellery that again is a very contemporary way of styling a western wear outfit. We teamed it with beachy waves to keep it casual and summer for one of her promotional looks.
