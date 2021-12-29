Revealed! THIS is why Tusshar Kapoor wrote his first book Bachelor Dad

On June 1, 2016, Tusshar Kapoor became a doting father to Laksshya. The Golmaal actor is a proud single parent to his five-year-old son. Tusshar was one of the first Bollywood celebs to opt for IVF. Adding another feather to his cap, he recently announced via social media that he has penned a book, Bachelor Dad, celebrating his journey into fatherhood and more.

Pic: Instagram/tusshark89

He shared, “I’ve been lucky that I’ve had the support of some amazing people on this journey. But my decision to become a single father also raised several questions which I have tried to address on various media platforms. However, the message has often been lost in translation. Perhaps that’s why I’m feeling joyous now because part of my objective to write this book was to share an honest picture about my life, and that will finally be fulfilled.” The book will release next month. Excerpts from a recent conversation:

Pic: Instagram/tusshark89

They say that being a single parent is not easy. What is your take on this?

It’s not challenging only for single parents. I think it’s harder for a married couple also. So many times, either the husband or wife take things for granted. The other person does little work considering himself/herself as a breadwinner and feels — I have done my duties. The other partner has to complete everything. Giving the love of both parents to their kid is challenging for a couple too.

Tell us about your personal experience. How do you manage it all so effortlessly?

No one can take me for granted because I’m doing everything as a single parent. I can’t cheat myself. If I do less for him, I’ll be cheating myself. I do not depend on anyone else. I think both ways it has to be balanced out. It’s about the unconditional love between couples or single parents. At the end of the day, a child should feel happy and complete. If your son or daughter is happy, that’s because of your love, not just because you are married. We know at times just to show a happy family in society and keep up to the father/mother status symbol, we see parents and children together. What’s happening inside is to be taken care of.

Now that you are a father. Do you feel more protective about your parents, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor?

Yes, as a son I have to look after my parents. It’s a well-known fact that after reaching a certain age, our parents become child-like. Unka bachchpn wapas aa jata hai. However, my parents are busy working. They are sharp and can shoulder their responsibilities as well. My mother has her own business and is smart enough to look after herself. Yet, they need to be made to feel comfortable and have somebody to look after them. Earlier it used to be the patriarchal head who took all the decisions. But now, it’s nothing like that. Everyone can share the responsibilities. Only one person doing everything becomes monotonous.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:00 AM IST