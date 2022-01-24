Revealed! THIS is what inspired Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein fame Anchal Singh to become an actor

Anchal Singh is the latest rising star in OTT. Her portrayal as the love-obsessed Purva opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is garnering praises from the audience and critics. In a candid conversation, the newbie talks about how she became an actor, her take on appreciation and upcoming projects. Excerpts:

When did you decide that you wanted to become an actor?

Before entering this industry also, I was very emotionally attached to cinema. If I had a bad day, if I watched a TV show, heard some quotes from a celebrity, or watched a film, I would feel happy and moved by it all. Largely, the life of an artiste has always inspired me. So I was sure that I had to do something related to the creative field. But I accepted that I wanted to be an actor very late in life as I was very shy to even admit it to myself. I would go to the washroom, look into the mirror and enact different characters from the movies I saw. For those few moments, I lived that character and enjoyed it.

Would you like to share any character you tried playing in the bathroom?

The weirdest thing was when there was a guest in the drawing-room. I watched them and copied them while in the washroom. You live so many lives that way. Sometimes while travelling by auto you see somebody in a car and you think their life is a certain way. So that way, people have always intrigued me. I’m glad that I am here in this profession. It’s not any more baggage that I’m carrying. I didn’t know the route, so I started working pretty late. In any case, we don’t get that much-needed encouragement for working in a creative field.

Your portrayal of Purva has become the talk of the town. Your thoughts?

Appreciation is very important. It instils a sense of self-belief, and you get validation at the same time. All this you need as an artiste as we are very vulnerable. You also need criticism; that’s where you learn. If people have criticised your performance, you need to look at your shortcomings while performing. Next time you make it more interesting and bring in the necessary changes required. Actors need to brush up their skills with every performance and better their craft.

Learning is a never-ending process. What have you learned from your peers?

I am learning from director Siddharth (Sengupta) as he is a wise man. This is my second association with him. Shweta (Tripathi) has so much experience. She is a keen learner and observer. So when you interact with such people, you are on the same journey, curious and intrigued and want to learn about life in general. This is an ongoing process. Purva and Anchal both are passionate. I am passionate about my work. She is passionate about her love. Of course, the approach and expressions are totally different. A point of identification is not always important, but if you get it, then fine. I need to pull off roles even when I don’t have one. These experiences help you.

Have you signed a three-film/show deal with Siddharth?

While he has yet not promised he will make part two, but in my head, I have made sure that he is going to cast me. Honestly speaking, we are just hoping we get an extension for season two. I think we are a team now.

Your future projects?

Hopefully, we get an extension for Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. I have done a show, but it has not yet been announced officially, so I can’t talk about it. I hope people watch the show with interest, and after this, new doors will open for me and then I can take up more assignments.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:50 AM IST