'Retirement Is Not An Option': Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura Khan Drops Unseen Birthday Video Of Actor Dancing For Her & Baby Sipaara- VIDEO |

Arbaaz Khan turned 59 on Tuesday, and his wife, Sshura Khan, made the occasion extra special by sharing an adorable birthday video that has won hearts on social media. The clip features Arbaaz dancing for Sshura as well as their newborn daughter, Sipaara Khan, with Sshura accompanying it with a heartfelt birthday note.

Sharing the video, Sshura wrote, "From dancing for me to dancing for our daughter, clearly retirement is not an option." Another clip shows Arbaaz singing and dancing while lying on a hospital bed after surgery. Referring to the moment, she added, "Singing on a hospital bed post-surgery? Even recovery needs entertainment... You've made life happier, crazier, and definitely never boring."

The montage also features Arbaaz grooving to Lata Mangeshkar's classic Mohabbat Bade Kaam Ki Cheez Hai. Wishing him on his birthday, Sshura wrote, "Happy Birthday Arbaaz... My favourite human and our favourite entertainer. Keep the performances coming... we're your biggest fans! We love you."

Arbaaz responded with an equally adorable comment, writing, "My best audience. Happy wife, happy life." Sohail Khan's son Arhaan Khan also reacted to the post, joking, "Sipaara is being raised by Makkhi Pandey." Comedian Munawar Faruqui called it a "birthday ritual video," while Ridhima Pandit, Gauahar Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and several others extended their birthday wishes to the actor.

Arbaaz Khan married celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, after the two reportedly met on the sets of Patna Shukla, which he produced. Before marrying Sshura, Arbaaz was married to actress Malaika Arora from 1998 until their divorce in 2017, and the former couple share a son, Arhaan Khan, born in 2002. Arbaaz and Sshura embraced parenthood together on October 5, 2025, when they welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, making Arbaaz a father of two.