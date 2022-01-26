Republic Day Special: The Indian film fraternity has THESE special patriotic messages for their fellow countrymen

Free Press Journal got its hands on Indian filmmakers, producers and an actor to know their thoughts on this special day. Emotionally heartwarming and oozing with love for our motherland, here are a few precious pearls of patriotic wisdom. Read on:

J P Dutta: Border/Paltan

There is this quote used frequently in the armed forces, which has always stayed with me, ‘India is an idea worth dying for’. Our country has never invaded anyone else’s land, and the sons of this soil have always protected it against invaders. As a filmmaker, I felt it was my duty to depict the times we live in, so I make the movies I do.

Madhur Bhandarkar: India Lockdown

Pic: Instagram/imbhandarkar

It is a very important and special day for every Indian. I remember as a kid; I used to watch the parade with my family and will be doing the same today. When the whole country was under lockdown, I thought of making a film around it. India Lockdown is about the people of India and their integrity.

R Balki: Padman

Let’s not be blindly patriotic. Let’s be committed to building a greater nation. Let’s question, let’s fight everything and everybody that’s coming in the way of this task.

Vivek Agnihotri: The Tashkent Files/The Kashmir Files

Pic: Instagram/vivekagnihotri

It is very important for our youth to carry the knowledge and wisdom of India and help the country become a global leader. When I was making The Kashmir Files, I read about how terrorists used to remove the Indian flag and put Pakistan’s flag on Republic Day. It was such a proud moment for me to see our Indian flag being hoisted at the Lal Chowk, Srinagar; while shooting for it, it brought tears to my eyes.

Siddharth Roy Kapur: Rocket Boys

Dr Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai were men from the times when India was still struggling for freedom. As a young country, we had to make choices as we were unaware of the destiny since resources were limited. The idea of atomic energy or a space programme was so outlandish for the times, especially when most of the countrymen back then were under the poverty line. They had a vision for modern India, which was pure and idealistic.

Anil Sharma: The Hero: Love Story of a Spy/Gadar franchise

Pic: Instagram/Anilsharma_dir

The message that I would like to give the youth is that whatever you do, you should always do it keeping in mind your country and then, later on, think about yourself. Your country needs to be above all on the priority list. Every youth needs to first think about whatever he does... In what way will his doings benefit the country. And later on, think about your benefit. Simply because when our country benefits, you will also experience progress. Kuch bhi karne se pehle yeh soocho ki hum desh ke liye kya kar rahein hai kyunki desh toh hamare liye kar hi raha hai.

Adivi Sesh: Major

Pic: Instagram/adivisesh

It’s so important that we Indians don’t just think of patriotism on days like Republic Day. To be patriotic is to want to make your country better. To serve your society and help your countrymen. That should be an ongoing process — an everyday habit.

Shooting for Major has meant travelling the length and breadth of India’s borders. It truly gave me perspective on how vast our country is. How diverse our cultures are. To be a soldier defending such a vast nation is truly extraordinary. It’s one thing to assume it. It’s another to witness the people who experience it — our armed forces.

Milap Zaveri: Satyameva Jayate franchise

Patriotism runs in the blood of all Indians. Since time immemorial, we have made patriotic films that audiences have loved. Be it Upkar, Rang De Basanti or Satyameva Jayate. It’s important to love your country and work hard to help it grow into a global power. To support what’s right and condemn what’s wrong. Jai Hind!

Omung Kumar: Sarbjit/Mary Kom

Pic: Instagram/omungkumar

I have made movies that unknowingly or knowingly have dealt with the national interest, where we feel proud after watching it. January 26 is a day when we all get the feeling that we belong to a great nation. But this feeling should be in everyone throughout the year and not just one day. The youth of our nation need to be reminded about our past to feel proud of our country.

Jagan Shakti: Mission Mangal

Pic: Twitter/Jaganshakti

The fact that Indian achievements and Indian products are always looked down upon can be changed by claiming our achievements with a superiority complex. Mission Mangal is a symbol of glorifying India’s soft power and being proud.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 06:47 AM IST