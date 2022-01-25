Republic Day 2022: Top 10 Bollywood songs that will evoke the patriot in you

The dream of becoming an independent republic turned into reality on January 26, 1950, for India 72 years ago.

Republic Day marks the adoption of the Constitution of India and the transition of the country to a republic.

Every year, the celebrations marking the day feature spectacular military and cultural pageantry. In New Delhi, armed forces personnel march along the Rajpath in an elaborate display of military might.

The epic show on Rajpath eclipses everything else happening across the country on this auspicious day. Patriotism is at it's peak, and people hoist the Indian tricolour and sing the national anthem with pride.

Our nation celebrates Republic Day with pride and dignity and pays respect to the soldiers on this day who have laid down their lives for the citizens to breathe with peace.

Bollywood too has buckled up and given us just the right degree of patriotic zeal with a number of songs. Here is a list of songs that will invoke patriotism:

1) Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera- Swades

2) Ae Watan- Raazi

3) Teri Mitti- Kesari

4) Sandese Aate Hain- Border

5) Aisa Des Hain Mera- Veer-Zaara

6) Desh Rangila- Fanaa

7) Main Lad Jaana- Uri

8) Rang De Basanti- Rang De Basanti

9) Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani- Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

10) Ye Desh Hain Veer Javano Ka- Naya Daur

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 05:10 PM IST