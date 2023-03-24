Renowned singer Bombay Jayashri hospitalized in UK after suffering brain haemorrhage

Bombay Jayashri, a well-known Carnatic vocalist, has been admitted to a hospital in the UK after being diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage during her tour.

According to media reports, she was discovered unconscious in her hotel room and had to be taken to the hospital. She had complained about pain in her neck the night before and had skipped breakfast and lunch. She underwent a keyhole surgery at that time, and her metrics appeared to be steady.

She will receive her further treatment in Chennai

The Hindu reported that Jayashri may be taken to Chennai thereafter for further care. The singer was scheduled to appear at Tung Auditorium, Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, University of Liverpool, today. Her show, however, was cancelled due to her declining condition.

Fans concerned about her health

The Music Academy recently revealed that Jayashri would receive the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi honour in 2023. The singer is well-known in the Carnatic music community, and she has also performed several famous tracks for films.

Meanwhile, her fans and peers shared concerns and wished the singer a speedy recovery. We wish Bombay Jayashri the best and will keep our followers informed as more information becomes available.