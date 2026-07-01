'Recovering...': Bosco Martis Pens Emotional Post After Discharge From Mumbai Hospital Following Chest Discomfort, Shares Health Update

Bosco Martis Shares Health Update After Hospital Discharge | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis has shared a reassuring health update after being hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week. The National Award-winning choreographer was admitted after experiencing chest congestion and discomfort, reportedly brought on by a hectic work schedule, leaving fans concerned about his well-being.

Bosco Martis Shares Health Update After Hospital Discharge

After being discharged from the hospital, Bosco took to social media to reveal that he is recovering well. Before heading home, he visited Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra to offer a prayer of gratitude, sharing the heartfelt moment with his followers.

Alongside a picture from his visit, Bosco wrote, "Just couldn’t head home before visiting Mother and offer a prayer of gratitude. Happy to share that I’m discharged, doing well, and recovering. Thank you to my family, friends, my fans and everyone who kept me in their prayers and reached out with so much love. God bless."

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His post was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and members of the film fraternity, who wished him a speedy recovery. Many appreciated the choreographer for keeping everyone informed about his health and expressed relief that he is on the road to recovery.

Bosco is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated choreographers and has been behind the choreography of several blockbuster songs over the years. Along with his longtime creative partner Caesar Gonsalves, he has delivered numerous chartbusters and earned widespread acclaim for his work in the Indian film industry.

Together, they have delivered some of Bollywood's most iconic dance numbers, collaborating with several of the industry's biggest stars over the years, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, among others.