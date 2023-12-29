Bosco Martis Demands 'Justice For Choreographers', Calls Out Filmmakers For Not Giving Them Credit: 'It's Heartbreaking'

Shah Rukh Khan and Bosco Martis | Instagram

Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis has addressed the issue of insufficient credit for choreographers in the Hindi film industry, shedding light on their ongoing struggle to have their names featured in promotional material for films.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Bosco shared a lengthy post and it is 'heartbreaking' to see that the choreographers are not 'celebrated' like actors, directors or singers. He also tagged renowned choreographers like Prabhu Deva, Vaibhavi Merchant, Ganesh Acharya, Farah Khan, Remo D'Souza, Terence Lewis, and others.

"My oath to the future of choreographers. It’s been 22 years we been doing choreography and still find it a struggle to put our names on any promotional material of movies. Where the song and dance are celebrated by the nation and also world wide. I have shared so many reels of aspiring dancers and the ones who love to dance on our songs we have choreographed. But sometimes it’s so sad to say that nobody knows who has choreographed the song till we don’t push our names," he wrote.

Bosco added, "Off late we felt the heat when we could not see our names promotional material of the song where in the music director is mentioned and not the choreographer. I guess it’s high time the choreographers should be celebrated. When the Music Directors, Lyricst, Singer or the Writer is celebrated then why not the Choreographer who makes the actors and the nation Dance. It’s heartbreaking! Hoping there will be corrections made for the future of Choreographers and their names will be mentioned on all promotional platforms specially on posters, radio or another promotional material in relation to the song choreographed. Hope the choreographers wake up to this and definitely fight for the rights. Long live dancing and entertainment."

He also added '#JusticeToChoreographers' in his caption.

Several other choreographers reshared Bosco Martis’ post on their Instagram stories and extended their support.

Echoing his sentiments, choreographer Rahul Shetty commented, "Glad you spoke about it for the entire fraternity and for the future generations of choreographers… nothing can be more special than recognition for any artist for their craft… thank you so much putting it out there.. keep inspiring 🔥love you."