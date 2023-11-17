 Reality TV Star Kourtney Kardashian And Husband Travis Barker Name Their Son Rocky Thirteen Barker
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentReality TV Star Kourtney Kardashian And Husband Travis Barker Name Their Son Rocky Thirteen Barker

Reality TV Star Kourtney Kardashian And Husband Travis Barker Name Their Son Rocky Thirteen Barker

The development has been learnt courtesy the birth certificate as obtained by People Magazine

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
article-image

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her rocker husband Travis Barker's son's name has been confirmed. According to a birth certificate, Kourtney 44, and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, have named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

The news was first reported by 'The Blast'. The couple's son was born on Wednesday, November 1, at a hospital in Los Angeles. The birth certificate was obtained by 'People' magazine. Kourtney is already mom to daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, plus sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick. As per 'People', Travis shares daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, 19, plus step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Read Also
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Blessed With Baby Boy 18 Months After Wedding
article-image

While appearing on an episode of the 'One Life One Chance' with Toby Morse podcast, released on Halloween, Travis opened up about his wife's pregnancy, then seemingly revealing his son's name and due date. Asked if there will be another Transplants' album someday, a band that Travis Barker joined in 2002, the famous drummer revealed that they were almost going to do a benefit concert but there was an important event that got in the way of the timing. "There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due," Travis Barker said, seemingly confirming the rumours that his baby will be named Rocky. "Rocky Thirteen Barker," host Toby Morse said as the drummer repeated, 'Rocky Thirteen Barker'. "Such a hard name, man," Morse told the musician. It was not the first time that the name Rocky Barker has come up.

Read Also
Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Disney-Themed Baby Shower
article-image

Back in September, Kardashian Barker and her husband had a baby shower and may have accidentally revealed their son's name. The couple threw a Disneyland-themed baby shower for their baby on the way, which was adorned with Disney delights at every turn. One photo shared, however, quickly began making the rounds on social media, showing that one of the decorations at the party was an apple tree, with a sign that read "Wishing Tree. The apple can be seen as a symbol of knowledge. Share your wishes and advice for Baby Barker".

Read Also
WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Reveal Sex Of Their First Child In Adorable Drumroll Video
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Emraan Hashmi Expresses Regret For Controversial Remarks Made During Koffee With Karan S4, Says: I...

Emraan Hashmi Expresses Regret For Controversial Remarks Made During Koffee With Karan S4, Says: I...

Snoop Dogg Announces Decision To 'Give Up Smoke' After Years Of Marijuana Consumption

Snoop Dogg Announces Decision To 'Give Up Smoke' After Years Of Marijuana Consumption

Reality TV Star Kourtney Kardashian And Husband Travis Barker Name Their Son Rocky Thirteen Barker

Reality TV Star Kourtney Kardashian And Husband Travis Barker Name Their Son Rocky Thirteen Barker

Mom-To-Be Rubina Dilaik Glows As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Mumbai

Mom-To-Be Rubina Dilaik Glows As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Mumbai

8 Signs That Koffee With Karan Is Running Out of Steam in Season 8

8 Signs That Koffee With Karan Is Running Out of Steam in Season 8