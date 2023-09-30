Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Disney-Themed Baby Shower

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a baby shower for their son and it was Disney-themed.
A Mickey Mouse cake was also present for the baby shower.
At the baby shower, Travis Barker was seen dressed in a skeleton-theme tracksuit.
Kourtney wrote, “Baby shower of my dreams. All the BTS pics and details @poosh thank you mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth, instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild.”
Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker.
Kourtney Kardashian is seen sitting on Travis Barker's lap as they sat in a photo booth.
The decor included a "Baby Barker" sign board.
The baby shower was hosted at Kris Jenner's house in Los Angeles.
The mommy-to-be happily posed with her girl gang.
