‘Reality Shows Are A Reflection Of Our Society’: Kashish Kapoor On Women Facing Harsh Scrutiny, Love Life, Career & More- FPJ Exclusive

Kashish Kapoor On Women Facing Harsh Scrutiny, Love Life, Career & More- FPJ Exclusive |

Kashish Kapoor, known for her stint on Splitsvilla and Alliance, recently opened up about the scrutiny women face and how they are often judged more harshly. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the reality TV personality also spoke about her love life and future plans, revealing that acting remains her “bigger goal” and reality TV is “a way to get there.”

From facing criticism for being called “selfish” during Splitsvilla to being embroiled in a “womanizer” controversy during Bigg Boss, Kashish has often found herself at the centre of intense online scrutiny. When asked if she feels women are judged more harshly than men, Kashish told FPJ, “Definitely, women are being judged harshly everywhere.”

Elaborating on the double standards, she added, “Reality shows are just a reflection of our society. A man does something, ‘Oh, ha ha ha.’ A man gives gaali, ‘he he he.’ A woman does something, it becomes a headline. A woman gives gaali, it becomes her identity. Definitely women are judged more harshly.”

Kashish has previously spoken about wanting a man in her life who is “handsome but does not think he is handsome.” Addressing whether she is particular about her checklist when it comes to relationships, she said, “It’s absolutely okay to have a very specific ask. It’s good to know what you want. It helps you and saves you a lot of time and useless heartbreaks.”

When asked if there was any romantic angle between her and The Traitors co-contestant Kushal Tandon, Kashish clarified, “I don’t think there was any angle that was even being portrayed, and there is no equation with him.”

Speaking about her future plans and whether she would consider working with Salman Khan, Kashish responded enthusiastically, “I think if a call comes from Salman Khan, any role would make me say yes.” For now, Kashish is focused on pursuing acting and building her career, with reality television serving as a stepping stone towards her larger goal.