'Reality Of Those Times': Padmaavat Writer Reacts To Swara Bhasker's Remarks About Movie's Jauhar Scene

Padmaavat Writer Reacts To Swara Bhasker-Padmaavat Controversy | YouTube / Instagram

Actress Swara Bhasker's statements about the jauhar scene in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat have sparked controversy. The Tanu Weds Manu actress is facing backlash on social media for it, and now the writer of the movie, Prakash Kapadia, has reacted to it. In an interview, he said that they made the film according to their research and what is written in history books. He said that they showed the reality of those times.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Kapadia said, “Every person interprets the film differently. What we showed, including the jauhar scene, was the reality of those times; it cannot be changed now. The situation was that of ‘do or die’. Woh log (the male warriors) kesariya kar ke utare the.”

Further talking about Swara's statement, he said it depends on an individual's mood. If an individual watches a film with a bad state of mind, that person will find the movie bad.

He added, "It’s also about intention; whether you are going as a viewer, or watching it to find something controversial, or to find negativity... With Padmaavat, people had raised objections even before watching the film and had protested on the streets. The same conversation is continuing years later, so what can I say? Let people say what they want to."

Swara Bhasker's Clarification

At an event, Swara spoke about how she felt while watching the jauhar scene in Padmaavat. The actress stated that if a rape survivor watches the film, she might feel like a coward that she didn't kill myself to save her honour.

However, after facing the backlash, Swara shared a clarification that her statement was not against Rani Padmavati. She captioned the video as, "मेरा एक वीडियो क्लिप वायरल है- जिसे ग़लत रूप से झूठे ढंग से अनुवादित किया जा रहा है! I did not say anything that Rani Padmavati or any Sati was a coward."