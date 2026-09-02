Swara Bhasker-Padmaavat Controversy: Kangana Ranaut Shares Rap Slamming Her Tanu Weds Manu Co-Star

Kangana Ranaut Shares Instagram Story On Swara Bhasker-Padmaavat Controversy | Instagram

Actress Swara Bhasker recently spoke at an event about how she felt while watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, and her statement has sparked controversy. Though the actress later shared a clarification that the statement was not against Rani Padmavati, Swara is facing backlash on social media. Now, on Wednesday, actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, on her Instagram story, posted a rap shared by someone else, but she didn't mention anything.

The rap was against Swara, slamming her, and the artist had captioned his post as, "Chalo kuch na-samjho ko itihas Sikhate hai (sic)." Watch the video below...

Swara Bhasker-Padmaavat Controversy

In 2018, after Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmaavat was released, Swara wrote an open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali about the climax of the film. At that time, it had become the talk of the town. But now, during an event, Swara revealed why she wrote the letter and what she felt after watching the climax of the movie, and her statement has landed her in controversy.

What Did Swara Bhasker Say

At the event, Swara said that in the film she saw that around 800 women were committing jauhar. "God forbid, if I was a rape survivor, what was this film telling me? I would feel like a coward that I didn't kill myself to save my honour. Is that what you want to tell in a society like ours where I feel that anyways there's a rape epidemic? Is this what you want to tell our survivors that you didn't deserve to live?"

She further explained that there was a one-shot in which a pregnant woman was shown performing jauhar, and that made her say 'chee'.

Swara Bhasker's Clarification

Swara, on Tuesday night, shared a video clarifying that her statement was not against Rani Padmavati. She captioned the video as, "मेरा एक वीडियो क्लिप वायरल है- जिसे ग़लत रूप से झूठे ढंग से अनुवादित किया जा रहा है! I did not say anything that Rani Padmavati or any Sati was a coward."