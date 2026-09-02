NCP-SP's Fahad Ahmad Defends Wife Swara Bhasker Over 'Padmaavat' Jauhar Remark: 'Ready To Face Whatever Punishment If Allegation Turns True' | Instagram

Mumbai: NCP-SP leader Fahad Ahmad has come out in defence of his wife and actor Swara Bhasker after her remarks on the Jauhar scene in Padmaavat triggered controversy online. Ahmad challenged those accusing the actor of calling Rani Padmavati and other women who performed Jauhar 'cowards' to prove the allegation.

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'Ready To Face Any Punishment': Fahad Ahmad

In a post on X on Tuesday night, Ahmad said, “Mujhe ek vyakti yeh sabit kar de ki @ReallySwara ne Rani Padmavati ko kayar kaha hai.” He added that they were ready to face not just an apology but 'whatever punishment the law of India prescribes' if the allegation could be established. Ahmad further accused his critics of presenting 'lies as truth' and said his fight would continue against what he described as a 'hatred ideology.'

The controversy erupted after a video clip of Swara discussing the climax of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat began circulating on social media. Critics alleged that the actor had described Rani Padmavati and women who performed Jauhar as cowards. Swara has now issued a clarification, claiming that her comments were being wrongly translated and that a false narrative was being circulated against her.

Swara Bhasker Clarfies Over Viral Remark

In a video shared on social media, Swara said she had never called Rani Padmavati or the other women who performed Jauhar “cowards”. She said people who were unsure about the meaning of her comments should verify the original statement rather than circulate what she described as false claims. “Jo log mujhe gaaliyan dena chahte hain, dijiye, lekin sahi cheez pe dijiye,” she said.

Explaining her original remark, Swara said that while watching the climax of Padmaavat, she thought that, “God forbid if I would have been a rape victim, I would have felt like a coward that I did not kill myself.”

She said the comment was made in the context of what she described as an “epidemic” of rape and a prevailing rape culture in society. She questioned whether films should convey a message suggesting that a woman’s physical purity is more valuable than her life.

Swara also referred to a case involving a teenage girl who was allegedly raped over nearly 47 km in the Delhi-NCR region. She questioned whether rape survivors should be made to feel that they would have been better off dying rather than surviving the assault. The actor also invoked the case of Nirbhaya, saying she fought against six men until her last breath. She urged people not to underestimate a woman’s desire to live.

These clips are in sequence before Swara Bhasker made the comment about the Jauhar scene in Padmavat movie pic.twitter.com/mb6sHqb6V2 — Yeshi Seli (@YeshiSeli) September 1, 2026

In the caption accompanying her clarification video, Swara said her clip had gone viral after being 'wrongly and falsely translated'. She reiterated that she had not called Rani Padmavati or any woman who performed Sati a coward. She also accused sections of the media and social media users of repeatedly making false allegations and provoking people.

Swara concluded her clarification by stressing that women have the right to live even after surviving rape. Ahmad’s defence comes amid the ongoing online controversy over the actor’s comments.

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