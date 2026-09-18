'Real Upgrade Is a Better Society': Sonu Sood Takes Dig At iPhone 18 Frenzy As Buyers Queue Up Outside Mumbai Apple Store

Sonu Sood Reacts To Long Queues For iPhone 18 Launch | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took a dig at the iPhone 18 craze as several people turned up in large numbers across India on Friday, September 18, for the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Customers arrived at stores for both pre-booked orders and walk-in purchases. The Mumbai outlet also attracted customers from outside the city, with buyers travelling from various parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring Gujarat specifically for the launch.

Sonu Sood Reacts To Long Queues For iPhone 18 Launch

The actor shared a photo on his X (formerly Twitter) handle showing people queued up in large numbers outside Apple BKC, the first Apple Store in India. Alongside the picture, Sonu wrote, "New phone, new EMI… same old bills! Maybe it’s time we queue up to make a difference, not just upgrade our phones. The real upgrade is a better society."

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Fans React To Sonu Sood's Post

His post quickly drew reactions from social media users, with several people commenting on consumer spending, EMIs and priorities.

One user wrote, "Many buying iPhone 18 on parents’ money via EMI might never afford it on their own." Another commented, "We need to rethink priorities."

A user jokingly addressed Sonu, writing, "Sir, agar aap iPhone 18 distribute kar dete free toh yeh sab din dekhna nahi padta." Another social media user wrote, "This is the new India. Here, show-off (on EMI) means class."

The actor's post also prompted a comment saying, "This is the perfect answer to all people crying about unemployment." Another user simply remarked, "Sonu doesn't like Apple."

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Sonu was last seen in the 2025 film Fateh alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.