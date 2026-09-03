'You Are A...': Sonu Sood Replies To Journalist Who Accused Him Of 'Self-Marketing' Amid Nepal Flood Relief Work

Actor Sonu Sood responded to criticism over his visit to flood-hit Nepal , where he travelled to support families affected by the devastating floods. While his efforts received appreciation from many, some questioned whether the actor's visit was being used for publicity. Among those who criticised Sood was journalist Ajit Anjum, who questioned his decision to share updates from Nepal on social media.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Anjum wrote, “If this isn't Sonu Sood's marketing, if not, then what is it? Just arrived in Nepal and has become the 'guardian' of the children there. Haven't even started the work, and the marketing to turn him into a God has already kicked off,”

Sood responded to the criticism without engaging in a heated exchange. Addressing Anjum, he wrote, “You are a good person, brother! Come to Nepal, both brothers will work together.”

The actor has since continued sharing glimpses of his work on the ground. On Thursday, Sood posted a video on X showing him walking through and assessing flood-affected areas. He also highlighted the extent of the devastation, noting that floodwaters had reached even four-storey buildings.

Nepal needs you 💔

Do your bit in whatever way you can 🙏@SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/9pEkwXw5G7 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 3, 2026

In another post, Sood shared pictures from the Trishuli River and described the destruction caused by the floods.

He wrote, “Standing here today at the Trishuli River, where the floods have left behind unimaginable loss..broken homes, broken families, and lives changed forever. Nepal is not alone. I stand with its people, and I will do everything I can to bring hope, rebuild homes, and help families begin again.”

Standing here today at the Trishuli River, where the floods have left behind unimaginable loss..broken homes, broken families, and lives changed forever. Nepal is not alone. I stand with its people, and I will do everything I can to bring hope, rebuild homes, and help families… pic.twitter.com/oJi344srKZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 2, 2026

Sonu Sood On His Relief Efforts In Nepal

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Sood explained that his priority was to meet flood victims and understand what they needed. He also revealed that relief material had been brought from India and said efforts would continue beyond the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

He said, "We are here to meet the victims of the flood. We got lots of stuff from India. We just want to be with the people who are in need and will try to bring their lives back (on track), I think it's everyone's duty to do their part. We have a lot of blankets and food materials. We are still asking them what they need; we try to send it from India. Sending from India to Nepal is always a little challenge because we need a lot of people. But we will make sure that not only this month but also in the coming months, the relief keeps coming."