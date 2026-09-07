Ravi Mohan Introduces Keneeshaa Francis As His Directorial Debut's Music Composer Months After Announcing Split

Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa Francis | File photo | Photo via X

Keneeshaa Francis is set to collaborate with actor-producer Ravi Mohan on his directorial debut, An Ordinary Man. The development comes months after Keneeshaa stepped away from social media following intense online trolling and scrutiny surrounding her reported association with the actor. The upcoming Tamil comedy marks Ravi Mohan’s first venture as a director. He will also back the project under his banner, Ravi Mohan Studios. Actor Yogi Babu will headline the film, while Keneeshaa has joined the project as its composer.

On Monday (September 7), Ravi Mohan Studios announced Keneeshaa’s association with the film on Instagram, sharing a creative featuring the musician. The production house wrote, "A new sound has entered the wild. A new chapter. The same soul. An artist you know in a way you've never heard before. 'An Ordinary Man' - One New Sound. One Heaven of a debut. CINEMA welcomes @keneeshaa1."

The announcement drew attention online, particularly because of the public controversy that had surrounded Keneeshaa and Ravi Mohan.

Keneeshaa’s social media exit

In May, Keneeshaa had announced that she was stepping away from public scrutiny and social media. In a lengthy Instagram statement, she spoke about the criticism surrounding her personal life and her decision to distance herself from the situation.

Keneeshaa also spoke about how she felt society had become less accepting of vulnerability and kindness. Towards the end of her post, she announced that she was logging off social media because of "online bullying, manipulation and sorcery."

"Online bullying, manipulation and sorcery is what I leave because of. And with that, I am logging off Instagram and all social profiles as well until God wins. I ask all my friends, family and well wishers to give me the privacy I need. As of today: Feminism, you won. Happiness, you lost," she had mentioned in her post.

Keneeshaa had earlier addressed the controversy

Her statement came after she shared and later deleted two videos addressing the allegations and rumours surrounding her association with Ravi Mohan.

In one of the videos, Keneeshaa denied claims that she had broken a family and said Ravi had initially approached her for emotional support. She also alleged that she had faced severe online harassment.

Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa’s reported association

Keneeshaa came into the spotlight amid Ravi Mohan’s public announcement about his separation from his wife Aarti Ravi. The situation became controversial after his estranged wife claimed she had not been informed about the separation beforehand, while Ravi later accused her of mentally torturing him.

During this period, Ravi was frequently seen with Keneeshaa, who reportedly worked with him as a counsellor and is also a musician.