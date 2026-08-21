 Ravi Kishan In Friends? AI Video Shows Actor Giving 'Money Follows' Advice To Joey, Netizens React: 'Looks Real, GOAT Is Everywhere'- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRavi Kishan In Friends? AI Video Shows Actor Giving 'Money Follows' Advice To Joey, Netizens React: 'Looks Real, GOAT Is Everywhere'- VIDEO

Ravi Kishan In Friends? AI Video Shows Actor Giving 'Money Follows' Advice To Joey, Netizens React: 'Looks Real, GOAT Is Everywhere'- VIDEO

Ravi Kishan has found himself inside the Friends universe in a viral AI-generated video. The amusing edit places him at Central Perk, where Joey Tribbiani seemingly asks whether he prefers 'paisa' or 'pehchaan.' Ravi replies, "Paisa... Money follows my brother."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, August 21, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Ravi Kishan In Friends? AI Video Shows Actor Giving 'Money Follows' Advice To Joey, Netizens React: 'Looks Real, GOAT Is Everywhere'- VIDEO
Ravi Kishan Gives Advice To Joey In Viral Friends AI Edit | Photo Via X

Actor Ravi Kishan is currently an internet sensation, with his dance moves, statements and candid moments frequently making waves on social media. Now, an AI-generated video featuring the actor in the popular American sitcom Friends has gone viral, leaving netizens amused. The video places Ravi in a scene from Friends and shows him interacting with Joey Tribbiani. The clip is based on The One With Five Steaks and an Eggplant, the fifth episode of the second season of the popular sitcom.

Ravi Kishan's AI Cameo In Friends Goes Viral

The AI-generated clip shows Chandler speaking to Rachel, Joey and Phoebe about their different financial situations. In the edited version, Joey appears to ask Ravi whether he would choose 'paisa' (money) or 'pehchaan' (recognition). The video then cuts to Ravi, seated at the Central Perk coffee house, telling Joey, "Paisa... Money follows my brother."

Check out the video:

Read Also
Sunny Deol Says He Would Never Promote Gutka Or Pan Masala; Netizens Dig Out His Old Ad Alongside...
Sunny Deol Says He Would Never Promote Gutka Or Pan Masala; Netizens Dig Out His Old Ad Alongside...

The line is taken from Kishan's original interview with podcaster Raj Shamani. During the conversation, Shamani asked the actor what he would choose between money and recognition. Ravi immediately picked 'pehchaan' and delivered his now-viral response: "Money follows my brother! Money will run after you and will find you."

The edited AI video seamlessly inserts Ravi’s response into the Friends scene, making it appear as though the actor is offering Joey his take on money and recognition. The realistic-looking edit has prompted several users to react to the unexpected crossover.

Netizens React

The AI-generated Friends video has now sparked reactions from social media users, with some praising how convincing the edit looks. One user wrote, "Looks real," while another called Ravi the "GOAT" and joked that he is "everywhere."

Read Also
'Chilla Chilla Ke Sabko Batade': Ravi Kishan Speaks To Media While Claiming To Be On Maun Vrat;...
'Chilla Chilla Ke Sabko Batade': Ravi Kishan Speaks To Media While Claiming To Be On Maun Vrat;...

While Ravi Kishan never actually appeared in Friends, the AI-generated clip has created an entertaining crossover between the Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician and one of television’s most iconic sitcoms.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source