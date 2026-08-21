Ravi Kishan In Friends? AI Video Shows Actor Giving 'Money Follows' Advice To Joey, Netizens React: 'Looks Real, GOAT Is Everywhere'- VIDEO

Ravi Kishan Gives Advice To Joey In Viral Friends AI Edit | Photo Via X

Actor Ravi Kishan is currently an internet sensation, with his dance moves, statements and candid moments frequently making waves on social media. Now, an AI-generated video featuring the actor in the popular American sitcom Friends has gone viral, leaving netizens amused. The video places Ravi in a scene from Friends and shows him interacting with Joey Tribbiani. The clip is based on The One With Five Steaks and an Eggplant, the fifth episode of the second season of the popular sitcom.

Ravi Kishan's AI Cameo In Friends Goes Viral

The AI-generated clip shows Chandler speaking to Rachel, Joey and Phoebe about their different financial situations. In the edited version, Joey appears to ask Ravi whether he would choose 'paisa' (money) or 'pehchaan' (recognition). The video then cuts to Ravi, seated at the Central Perk coffee house, telling Joey, "Paisa... Money follows my brother."

Check out the video:

Very less people are aware Ravi Kishan had a brief cameo in the popular sitcom "Friends" pic.twitter.com/D76b4T34B9 — Muji Singh Rangi (@mujifren) August 21, 2026

The line is taken from Kishan's original interview with podcaster Raj Shamani. During the conversation, Shamani asked the actor what he would choose between money and recognition. Ravi immediately picked 'pehchaan' and delivered his now-viral response: "Money follows my brother! Money will run after you and will find you."

The edited AI video seamlessly inserts Ravi’s response into the Friends scene, making it appear as though the actor is offering Joey his take on money and recognition. The realistic-looking edit has prompted several users to react to the unexpected crossover.

Pehchan... Money follows my brother... Daam toh daudkar kar aayega - Ravi Kishan ji pic.twitter.com/f6xKprIdTh — Sachin Unfiltered (@TheSachinView) August 4, 2026

Netizens React

The AI-generated Friends video has now sparked reactions from social media users, with some praising how convincing the edit looks. One user wrote, "Looks real," while another called Ravi the "GOAT" and joked that he is "everywhere."

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While Ravi Kishan never actually appeared in Friends, the AI-generated clip has created an entertaining crossover between the Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician and one of television’s most iconic sitcoms.