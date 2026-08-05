 'Chilla Chilla Ke Sabko Batade': Ravi Kishan Speaks To Media While Claiming To Be On Maun Vrat; Netizens React Hilariously - Watch
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'Chilla Chilla Ke Sabko Batade': Ravi Kishan Speaks To Media While Claiming To Be On Maun Vrat; Netizens React Hilariously - Watch

Ravi Kishan is trending again after a video showed the actor and BJP politician saying he was observing a maun vrat while answering reporters' questions. His remarks quickly spread across social media, with X users joking that only he could keep a silent fast while talking and celebrating another meme moment.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, August 05, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
'Chilla Chilla Ke Sabko Batade': Ravi Kishan Speaks To Media While Claiming To Be On Maun Vrat; Netizens React Hilariously - Watch
Ravi Kishan On Maun Vrat | Instagram

Actor and BJP politician Ravi Kishan and his statements always grab everyone's attention on social media. From 'home from work' to 'NEET newspaper', his statements turn into memes, and now, once again, a video of him has gone viral on social media, in which the actor is talking to the media but claims that he is on maun vrat (silent fasting).

He says, "Maun vrat hai. Aaj hamare ko pandit ji bole maun rahiyega. Kya kare? Aaj maun vrat hai hamare. Aaj shaant rehne do humko (It's a silent fast. The priest told me to stay silent. What should I do? Today is a silent fast. Let me remain quiet)." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Ravi Kishan's Maun Vrat Meaning

Of course, the video grabbed everyone's attention and became a meme fest on social media. A netizen tweeted, "Lord Ravi Kishan has given us another meme today. 😂 From 'Jaldi, The Late,' 'Home from work,' 'Money follows my brothaa,' and his iconic dance moves… …to 'Aaj humara maun vrat hai' (sic)."

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Another X user wrote, "He is slowly evolving into Rajnikant meme. Only Ravi Kishan can keep a Maun Vrat and still speak. 🤣 I love this guy :) (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Wake up, babe. Ravi Kishan has dropped another banger meme template (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Apart from his statements, the actor and politician is also making it to the reels because of his dance moves and singing videos. Clearly, Ravi knows how to go viral on social media.

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Ravi Kishan Movies

This year, we have already watched his movies like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run, Maa Behen, Dhamaal 4, and Dhamaal 4. His upcoming movies are Aryabhatt Ka Zero and Mirzapur: The Movie. The former is slated to release on August 7, 2026, and the latter will hit the big screens on September 4, 2026.

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