Quote Of The Day By Ravi Kishan: 'If You Get Caught Up In What Others Think, You'll Rot, Focus On Those Who Support You' |

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan has inspired millions with his journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of India's most recognised entertainers. His words often revolve around resilience, passion, self-belief and staying grounded. Here are some of his most inspiring quotes and the lessons behind them.

"If you get caught up [in what others think], you'll rot. Focus on those who support you."

This quote reminds us not to waste energy on criticism or negativity. Instead, focus on the people who encourage your growth and keep moving forward with confidence.

"I will never stop acting. The day I will do that, I will die."

For Ravi Kishan, acting is not just a career but a way of life. The quote reflects his unwavering love and lifelong commitment to his craft.

"I believe that sitting in a street and hearing the people talk, argue, console each other is one workshop every actor must attend on a regular basis."

He believes real life is the greatest teacher. Observing ordinary people and their emotions helps an actor bring authenticity to every performance.

"If you get too caught up in what others are saying, you'll ruin your mind and stagnate."

This quote reinforces the importance of protecting your peace of mind. Success comes from staying focused on your own path rather than constantly seeking approval from others.