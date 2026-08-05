 Video: Ravi Kishan's Daughter Rivva Kishan Hilariously Trolls Him As She Joins His Viral Meme Trend, Internet Loves It
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Video: Ravi Kishan's Daughter Rivva Kishan Hilariously Trolls Him As She Joins His Viral Meme Trend, Internet Loves It

Ravi Kishan's viral meme trend has found a new fan in his daughter, Rivva Kishan. She shared a funny Instagram reel featuring her father in a fake telephone booth with the caption, "Mujhe bhi baat karni thi Maa se." Using the now-famous Gucci track, the video crossed 1.9 million views within hours and drew hilarious reactions online

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, August 05, 2026, 08:52 AM IST
Video: Ravi Kishan's Daughter Rivva Kishan Hilariously Trolls Him As She Joins His Viral Meme Trend, Internet Loves It

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan has become one of the biggest talking points on social media in recent weeks. From his interviews to his public appearances, almost everything he says or does is turned into memes, funny edits, and viral clips that are shared across platforms. Now, his daughter Rivva Kishan has also joined the trend by playfully poking fun at her father in a hilarious Instagram reel.

In the video, Ravi Kishan is seen standing inside a fake red telephone booth, pretending to be on a phone call. Despite waiting outside, Rivva is unable to get her turn as her father refuses to step out of the booth. The simple yet funny video has struck a chord with social media users.

Making the reel even more entertaining is its caption and background music. Rivva captioned the video, "Mujhe bhi baat karni thi Maa se." She also used Gucci by Aroob Khan, the same song that has become closely associated with Ravi Kishan's viral memes. The track itself has gained fresh popularity as creators continue using it in videos featuring the actor-politician.

At the time of writing, the reel had already crossed 1.9 million views within just a few hours of being posted.

The comment section was flooded with amused reactions from users. Reacting to the video, an Instagram user wrote, "Official owner of the song😂😂"

Another commented, "When u can’t stop yourself from following trend😂😂😂😂"

Referring to one of Ravi Kishan's most popular memes, another user wrote, "Are Ravi Kishan ko duty se call aaya important hai samjha kariye desh bula raha hai,"

Another comment read, "Famous hone ki ninja technique."

Ravi Kishan was recently seen on the reality show Alliance alongside Rivva. However, his journey on the show ended early after he announced that he had to leave for "desh ki seva". The moment went viral online and became the subject of several memes. Rivva continued participating in the show before eventually being eliminated in the later weeks.

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