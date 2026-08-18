Sunny Deol Says He Would Never Promote Gutka Or Pan Masala; Netizens Dig Out His Old Ad Alongside Ravi Kishan - Watch

Sunny Deol's Old Pan Masala Ad Goes Viral | Instagram / Reddit

Sunny Deol is currently busy with the promotions of his film Batwara 1947, which was released last Friday. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and it has failed to leave a mark at the box office. Meanwhile, an interview of Sunny has gone viral in which he said that even though he was offered to promote gutka and pan masala, he rejected it, and he would never promote such things.

However, netizens have dug out his old pan masala ad, which also featured Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz. The video has become a topic of discussion on Reddit.

Netizens React To Sunny Deol's Old Ad

Reacting to the ad, a netizen commented, "Image makeover kar re chacha ...Tab PR rakha nai tha,ab rakh liya hai.Angrezi bhi zaadne lage hai chacha (sic)."

Another Reddit user wrote, "One thing about BBNG… we’ll always have the receipts. As much as I side eye SRK for some of his questionable endorsements, at least he doesn’t pretend he’s above the rest of us. Sunny has been salty since the beginning of time. what a loser! (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Never take anything actors say on face value. They are always lying. Take AK as an example. Fitness ki murti but does adverts for all sorts of garbage. They will go where the money is (sic)."

What Did Sunny Deol Say?

During an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, when Sunny was asked about doing gutka, pan masala ads, he said, "Woh sab main nahi karta aur main karunga bhi nahi. Gutka wagera, I wouldn't do any of those things. Uske aate hai, but I wouldn't do it."

When asked why he would not like to do such ads, the actor said, "Because I don't want to do something in which I don't believe. I don't think this is a good thing to be promoting anyway. So, that's why I don't do it."