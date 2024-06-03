Raveena Tandon Assault Case: 'Both Parties Resolved Matter, No Complaints Filed,' Says Khar Senior Police Inspector Mohan Mane

Raveena Tandon | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Mumbai: Actor Raveena Tandon seems to have essayed the role of a saviour in real life on Saturday night, trying to rescue her driver from an angry crowd and enduring assault in the process there is CCTV footage to vouch for the fact.

About The Incident

The incident unfolded in Bandra, where three women claimed to have been abused and assaulted by her while she was in an inebriated state. According to police, Raveena's driver was reversing a car outside the actor's bungalow inside the compound when two people were passing by. The car did not touch them but they insisted they were struck.

After Raveena had gone inside her bungalow and the driver had parked the vehicle, the women started arguing. Hearing the commotion, the actor came outside and tried to resolve the matter. As the two women were not ready to listen to the driver, Raveena went to the Khar police station to file a complaint. The two women also arrived there. Within a few hours, both parties resolved the issue and did not file any complaints against each other.

Statement Of Senior Police Inspector Of Khar Police Station

Senior Police Inspector Mohan Mane of Khar Police Station, stated, The fight between the driver of Raveena's car and the pedestrians due to the car reversing did not result in any physical contact. Both parties came to the police station, resolved the matter, and agreed not to file cases against each other.”

CCTV Footage Reveals The Truth About The Incident

CCTV footage from outside Raveena's residence has surfaced online, showing three women waiting outside her house, as she arrived in her car. Later, they can be seen getting into a heated altercation, first with the driver and then with the actor.

Raveena is heard pleading with the mob not to harm her, saying, “Please don't hit me, please don't push.” A social activist posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) mentioning allegations of Raveena and her driver assaulting an elderly woman near Rizvi Law College. The family claimed that Raveena was under the influence of alcohol and that the woman had sustained head injuries. They had gone to Khar Police Station. The post tagged Mumbai Police, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A Muslim mob tried to almost Lynch Raveena Tandon and her driver on false allegations.



A burqa clad woman alleges that she and her mother got hit by #RaveenaTandon 's Car.



But in CCTV footage it's clearly visible that no rash driving or nothing is hit by her car.



Goondagardi… pic.twitter.com/2oYAnOKNwB — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) June 2, 2024

Sources, sharing details of the first incident, claimed that the actor was brutally attacked by the mob. The three women, who claimed to be victims, had gathered outside the actor's residence and were the first to pick a fight and hurl abuses at the driver, said the source.

“If the driver had injured them first, why didn't they go to the police station and file an FIR?” the source questioned, adding that the accusations against the driver were false.

“While Raveena was trying to calm down the mob, a man came out of nowhere and slapped her hard. He also pulled her by the hair, causing her pain,” the source told FPJ.

“Because there was no accident, the Khar police did not register a complaint or an FIR. The accusations are completely false and baseless.”