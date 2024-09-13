Raveena Tandon APOLOGISES To Fans For Panicking, Walking Away Without Clicking Photos: 'Wasn't My Intention To Offend'

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon apologised to her fans on Friday for panicking and walking away from them without clicking photos while in London. She stated that she did not mean to offend them and realised later that she should not have panicked as they were harmless fans.

Raveena took to her X handle to issue an apology and hoped the fans came across it online. "This is just to put on record that a few days ago in London, I was walking by and a few men approached me. I anyway have heard not such great things about the crime situation here, so I withdrew a bit when they asked if I was who I am, and my first instinct was to say no and walk away even faster as I was alone," she stated.

Citing the Bandra mob attack incident earlier this year, she further explained, "They just wanted a picture I guess, and I most of the time oblige, but after the incident that happened in Bandra a few months ago, it has left me a bit nervous and traumatised, so when I’m with people I am ok, but alone I still get a bit nervous these days."

She went on to say, "I should’ve probably given them a photo as maybe they were innocent fans, but I panicked and walked away fast and just asked a security guy for help. I have felt really bad after this incident, and would want to apologise to them through this medium if they are reading, that it was not my intention to offend. I’m really sorry. Hope I can meet you again and click a picture with you maybe."

"I try my best to be accessible and normal, but I fail at times. So sorry guys. I hope you are reading this and know that, I shouldn’t have panicked," she added.

As soon as Raveena shared the ordeal, netizens came to her support and appreciated her for addressing the incident and apologising to her fans. They also stated that there was no harm in being careful, even if she was a celebrity.

Allegations of Assault by #RaveenaTandon & her driver on elderly Woman Incident near Rizvi law college, family Claims that @TandonRaveena was under influence of Alcohol, women have got head injuries, Family is at Khar Police station @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/eZ0YQxvW3g — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) June 1, 2024

For those unversed, back in June this year, Raveena was attacked by an unruly mob outside her residence in Bandra. They slapped her and puller her by her hair, and even demanded money after accusing her of road rage. However, police investigation later revealed that all the allegations by the mob were untrue.

Raveena refrained from pressing charges against the mob later.