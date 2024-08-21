Raveena Tandon On Sexism In Bollywood: 'You Had To Be A Pretty Face & Kept Quite’

Raveena Tandon | Instagram

Actress Raveena Tandon is one of the most iconic actresses 90s in Bollywood. She has been vocal about her views on various topics. The KGF actress recently spoke out about the persistent sexism in the film industry. Despite her decades of success, Raveena accentuated that gender bias remains deeply entrenched in Bollywood.

Raveena's truthful remarks underscore the ongoing struggle for gender equality in the entertainment world. Speaking to Galata India, she said, “Honestly when I started of yes, women wanted to interject or put in her opinion upfront there on anything, any discussion it was not looked upon well. You had to be a pretty face and keep quiet but that is now how I was brought up. I was brought up equally by my parents.”

She also talked about her personality and stated that ‘she might forgive but she never forgets’. For her nobody is perfect and she feels there should be a difference in saints, gods, and humans.

“I will forgive, I will move on, but I never forget. I have always been the kind of person who has always fought for the truth. If there is something that is wrong and there is a mistake that has happened. I have the guts to stand up and say I’m sorry. I’m human, I made a mistake, I want to move on and it helps me move on. But if I have not done it, and there are malicious lies being spread then I will fight truth and nail till the end for it," she concluded.

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in the romantic comedy film Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani. She will be next in Welcome to the Jungle.

The comedy film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and Sayaji Shinde.

It will be directed by Anees Bazmee, and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. The film is set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024.