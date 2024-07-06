'Rautu Ka Raaz' Fame Nitasha Sharma Overcomes Voice Loss Scare Before Shoot, Reveals How She Regained It (EXCLUSIVE)

Nitasha Sharma's journey in the entertainment industry is a testament to her versatility and determination. Born in Batala, Punjab, India, she moved to Vancouver, Canada, at a young age and soon made waves as Miss British Columbia 2014 and Miss Canada Globe 2014, earning the People's Choice Award along the way.

Her career encompasses a wide array of accomplishments, including a notable appearance in a 7up commercial directed by Shimit Amin, a cameo in the Punjabi film "Honsla Rakh," sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh, and further her appearance in Jimmy Shergill "Hero Naam Yaad Rakhi."

She recently shared a harrowing experience she faced just before her shoot of the film Rautu Ka Raaz , where she battled with a severe case of fever and a near loss of voice. The incident, which almost jeopardized her performance, underscored her resilience and dedication to her craft.

"I don't know what happened before the shoot day," Nitasha recounted. "I was down with fever and sore throat, and I had almost lost my voice. I also panicked because the shoot was scheduled for the next day."

Facing such a critical setback, Nitasha turned to her medical team for urgent assistance. "I asked my doctor to do everything possible," she explained. "Through a combination of medication and fervent prayers, I miraculously regained my voice just in time for the shoot."

Her portrayal of character Naina in "Rautu Ka Raaz" alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui highlighted her ability to make a lasting impact in pivotal roles, despite their screen time."Playing Naina was crucial for the film's storyline," Nitasha shared. "The character's presence had a profound effect on the narrative, particularly in the protagonist's dilemma regarding love and loyalty."

Looking ahead, Nitasha remains focused on exploring new opportunities and challenging roles that push her artistic boundaries. As Nitasha Sharma continues to navigate her career with grace and determination, her recent ordeal serves as a reminder of the challenges artists face in maintaining their performance standards.