Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Reception To Be Held On March 4, Extends Invite To Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Newlywed bride Rashmika Mandanna on Sunday met with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to formally invite him for her and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

Rashmika not only met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, but also with his wife, Geetha, and their daughter. In the visuals from the meeting, Geetha is seen giving her blessings to Rashmika.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Rashmika and Vijay stepped out in Hyderabad to offer prayers at a temple. Also, today, the couple, through their team, has distributed thousands of sweet boxes across 23 cities nationwide, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and several other major hubs.

Simultaneously, Annadanam (sacred food offering) is being conducted at multiple temples across India, further reinforcing the couple's desire to seek blessings while giving back to the community.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members.

A few days before they exchanged their vows, the couple met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend wedding invite to them.

On Saturday, Taking to her X handle, Rashmika shared pictures from the meeting when she and Vijay visited PM Modi and invited him for their wedding.

"Meeting Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir and spending time talking about our culture and history was so special. The sweetest surprise was the thoughtful letter he wrote to my parents. Some moments just stay with you forever."

The 'Pushpa' actor also shared images from their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing gratitude on receiving a beautiful Ganesh idol from the leader.

"Had the honour of meeting the Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah Sir. Grateful for the beautiful Ganesh idol that now has a special place in our home," she wrote.

