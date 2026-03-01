Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 1: Noina Manipulates Gautam, Offers Bribe For Video Evidence

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 1 | Photo Via JioHotstar

Gautam visits Shantiniketan, and Noina questions why he is there. He replies that he wants to give the Viranis breaking news about her, leaving Noina confused. He says he will tell them that she was the one who hired him to fight against Pari and that she never pressured him into anything, he agreed to become Ranvijay’s lawyer by his own will.

Gautam laughs and says she is still aware of what he has against her, adding that she has been living in Shantiniketan for years trying to take his mother Tulsi's place, and now it is finally time to expose her. He then shows footage of the night she and Mihir spent together, proving they did nothing physical, contrary to her earlier claim that they were involved, which caused Tulsi to leave Shantiniketan, believing Mihir had cheated on her again.

Noina then questions his purpose behind exposing her, even saying that he does not even like his own parents- Tulsi and Mihir. Gautam responds that although he no longer feels the same about them, that does not change the fact that they are still his parents. He adds that his father has been living in guilt for the past six years for a mistake he did not commit, while his mother has suffered and left her home because of Noina.

Noina begins to smartly instigate him, saying that his own parents did not even give him a single penny, nor have they called him as often as they call Karan. She questions whether they ever worried about him or his son. Noina claims that Tulsi cares about everyone and anyone but never truly thought about her own son, Gautam. She further continues to provoke him, stating that she knows his son Nakul does not even speak to him. She adds that whatever she did was all for love, and that Mihir and Tulsi’s marriage was already almost over, which is why she decided to take action.

Noina then offers to bribe Gautam, proposing to send Nakul abroad and even pay off his remaining Rs 40 crore loan. She tells him that after that, his family might happily return to him. She urges him to think about himself instead of his parents, claiming she is now offering to make his life better. She says that if he agrees, she will immediately sign a cheque for him.

She tells him that by exposing her to Tulsi and Mihir, he will not regain his family, instead, he will only lose any remaining chance of reconciliation. However, she claims that if he accepts her offer and chooses her money, he can secure a better future for himself and actually bring stability back into his life.

Gautam then takes out his phone, sends his bank details to Noina, and agrees to accept her bribe. He hands over the pen drive to her, the one containing the video of her and Mihir, effectively completing the deal.

At the cafe, Pari tells Ajay that his friend Anantika likes him and that his son Sunny also needs a mother. She tries to convince him to consider being with Anantika. However, Ajay replies that he wants to be with Pari and not Anantika, as she is only his friend. He asks Pari if she is willing to give their relationship another chance, saying that he still has feelings for her.

Pari responds that although he may have forgotten the things she has done to hurt him, his family might not have. Ajay tells her that if she says yes, he will convince everyone. But Pari admits that she no longer has the strength to take care of a relationship and prefers to remain single, choosing to live for her daughter instead.

Gautam meets his wife and son and offers him a cheque, telling him that he is finally going to Los Angeles to complete his studies. It becomes an emotional moment as father and son share a sweet bond. His wife also speaks kindly to him and asks how he managed to arrange such a large amount.

Excited, Nakul rushes to deposit the cheque worth two and a half crore. However, Gautam stops him and tells him not to deposit it. He reveals that he is no longer sending him to the USA and that he has decided not to give him the money anymore.

Meanwhile, Tulsi successfully convinces Angad to return to Shantiniketan with his wife Vrinda and their children, Akshay and Madhavi.