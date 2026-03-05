Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception Inside Videos & Pictures: Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, Karan Johar Have A Gala Time

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception | Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. The couple on Wednesday had organised a wedding reception in Hyderabad, which was attended by many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities like Karan Johar, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta and others. The inside pictures and videos of thew reception have gone viral on social media.

Homi Adajania, the director of Cocktail 2, shared many pictures from the wedding reception on Instagram, also hinting at the rumours of Kriti and Rashmika playing a lesbian couple in the movie. Check out the pictures shared by him below...

Karan Johar shared a picture from the reception on his Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations to the gorgeous couple. Thank You Kriti Sanon for being my support poser and beauty tonight (sic)."

Neena Gupta also attended the wedding reception, and Masaba Gupta shared a picture of her mother with the bride and groom, and wrote, "Congratulations you gorgeous (and oh so stylish) people. Wish you a lifetime of love, happiness and good health (sic)."

Allu Arjun was seen having a deep conversation with Rashmika and Vijay, and the video of the same has also gone viral on social media. Watch the video below...

Check out the other inside videos from ViRosh's wedding reception below...

Vijay Deverakonda Jokes About Going Underground

For the past few days, Vijay and Rashmika were surely having busy days. But, while posing for the paparazzi, Vijay joked and said, "Thank you all, thank you for all the love. Today, we hope to finish the celebration and go underground quietly."

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Movies

On the work front, both Rashmika and Vijay have some interesting projects lined up. Vijay will be seen in movies like Ranabaali and Rowdy Janardhana.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has Cocktail 2, Mysaa, and Ranabaali in her kitty.