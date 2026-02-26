 Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: From Flowers To Bananas, Marriage Ceremony Prep In Full Swing - Watch Video
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to get married on Thursday, February 26, 2026. A few videos and pictures have made it to social media, in which we can see that the wedding prep is going on in full swing with flowers, bananas, and banana leaves. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to get married on Thursday, February 26, 2026. While everyone is waiting to see their wedding pictures, a few videos and pictures have gone viral on social media in which we can see that the marriage ceremony prep is going on in full swing.

In one of the videos, we can see that there are different types of flowers, bananas, and banana leaves kept at the venue. It is giving a proper South Indian wedding vibes. A video of a flower vendor has also made it to the social media, in which he has revealed that all the flowers that he has got will be used for Vijay and Rashmika's wedding. When he was asked about the cost of all the flowers, he said he has no idea about it. Check out the videos and pictures below...

article-image

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Time

There were reports that Rashmika and Vijay's wedding might take place at 8 am in the morning. However, the couple has not yet officially shared any pictures from the wedding.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Announcement

A few days ago, while announcing their wedding, Vijay and Rashmika had posted, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves — you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love! (sic)"

article-image

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Reception

After their wedding ceremony on Thursday, Vijay and Rashmika have organised a reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. It is expected that many Bollywood and South stars will be attending the reception.

