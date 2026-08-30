Rashmika Mandanna To Resume Work After Recovering From Hip Tendon Injury, Gives A Glimpse Of How She Spent Her Days At Home

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is preparing to return to work after recovering from a hip tendon injury. She recently shared glimpses of her time at home, giving fans a look at how she spent her days while taking a break from her busy schedule.

Sharing a series of moments from her recovery period on social media on Sunday (August 30), Rashmika revealed that she will soon return to work but will miss the slower pace of life she experienced while staying at home.

“I am getting back to work soon and I am definitely going to miss all of this! (sic),” Rashmika wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Her post featured glimpses of some of the activities that kept her occupied during her recovery. From offering prayers and watching movies to solving puzzles and spending time with her pets, the actress appeared to have embraced a quieter routine away from the sets.

Fans welcome Rashmika’s return

Rashmika’s update prompted several fans to express their happiness over her recovery and upcoming return to work. Many also urged the actress to prioritise her health and avoid pushing herself too hard.

One fan wrote, “Seeing you all healed and getting back to work makes me so happy…I’ve been waiting to see you back to your usual self, smiling and doing what you love. Please take care of yourself and don’t push too hard. So happy to see you back, Rashmika.”

Others commented, “Waiting to see u on on-screen” and “May God bless you”.

Rashmika reflects on slowing down

During her recovery, Rashmika had also opened up about how taking time away from work changed her perspective on life. She admitted that when she was constantly busy, slowing down felt frightening to her. However, after being forced to take a break, she began looking at her hectic lifestyle differently.

Sharing her thoughts in an earlier social media post, the Animal actress wrote, “My days always look like this if ever I am just home for this long.. It’s amazing how when you are hustling your days away the other side which is ‘slowing down’ seems scary but when you are pushed into ‘slowing down’ – the hustling like a crazy person now seems scary.. maybe that’s what is life…”

Rashmika suffered injury while shooting Mysaa

Rashmika recently suffered a hip tendon injury while shooting for her upcoming film Mysaa. The injury forced her to take some time away from her professional commitments as she focused on her recovery.