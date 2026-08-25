Rashmika Mandanna Arrives Hand-In-Hand With Vijay Deverakonda After Hip Injury, Glows In Anarkali At Hyderabad Engagement Party

Rashmika Mandanna is back in the spotlight, and she did it in style. Marking her first public appearance since her hip injury, the actress stepped out in Hyderabad alongside husband and actor Vijay Deverakonda for producer Niranjan Reddy’s son’s engagement. The duo arrived hand-in-hand, with Rashmika serving regal ethnic glamour and Vijay matching her mood in classic black.

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Rashmika glows in regal velvet Anarkali

Rashmika brought a touch of old-world glamour to the evening in a wine-and-bottle-green Anarkali from Sureena Chowdhri’s label. The exquisite ensemble featured intricate gold embroidery and a plunging V-shaped neckline, paired with sleeves that fell just below the elbow.

From the waist, the silhouette opened into a flowing velvet skirt that blended the wine and green tones, creating a fluid, elegant finish. A broad gold-embroidered border along the hem added another layer of detail.

She completed the look with a deep-green velvet dupatta draped over one shoulder. The dupatta came decorated with golden patti work, floral thread embroidery and tassel details along the edges, tying the entire look together.

Rashmika kept her accessories equally stunning, choosing a diamond choker and matching bracelet that perfectly complemented the attire. Her beauty look stayed soft and luminous, with a dewy base, feathered brows, mascara-defined lashes and a glossy pink lip. She left her hair open with a neat centre parting, letting the outfit remain the focus.

Vijay keeps it classic in black

Vijay, meanwhile, complemented Rashmika’s rich-toned look with an understated black-on-black ensemble. He wore a tailored bandhgala jacket detailed with ornate buttons and paired it with tapered black trousers.

A matching pocket square and polished dress shoes completed the formal look. He kept his hair swept back and finished the appearance with his signature handlebar moustache, adding a familiar touch to the otherwise classic styling.