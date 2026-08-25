 Rashmika Mandanna Arrives Hand-In-Hand With Vijay Deverakonda After Hip Injury, Glows In Anarkali At Hyderabad Engagement Party
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRashmika Mandanna Arrives Hand-In-Hand With Vijay Deverakonda After Hip Injury, Glows In Anarkali At Hyderabad Engagement Party

Rashmika Mandanna Arrives Hand-In-Hand With Vijay Deverakonda After Hip Injury, Glows In Anarkali At Hyderabad Engagement Party

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attended producer Niranjan Reddy’s son’s engagement celebration in Hyderabad. The actors arrived together and were seen holding hands as they entered the venue. Rashmika wore a wine-and-bottle-green velvet Anarkali by Sureena Chowdhri, while Vijay opted for a tailored black bandhgala suit, with both serving coordinated festive fashion moments.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Rashmika Mandanna Arrives Hand-In-Hand With Vijay Deverakonda After Hip Injury, Glows In Anarkali At Hyderabad Engagement Party

Rashmika Mandanna is back in the spotlight, and she did it in style. Marking her first public appearance since her hip injury, the actress stepped out in Hyderabad alongside husband and actor Vijay Deverakonda for producer Niranjan Reddy’s son’s engagement. The duo arrived hand-in-hand, with Rashmika serving regal ethnic glamour and Vijay matching her mood in classic black.

Rashmika glows in regal velvet Anarkali

Rashmika brought a touch of old-world glamour to the evening in a wine-and-bottle-green Anarkali from Sureena Chowdhri’s label. The exquisite ensemble featured intricate gold embroidery and a plunging V-shaped neckline, paired with sleeves that fell just below the elbow.

From the waist, the silhouette opened into a flowing velvet skirt that blended the wine and green tones, creating a fluid, elegant finish. A broad gold-embroidered border along the hem added another layer of detail.

Read Also
'Slowing Down Seems Scary': Rashmika Mandanna Shares Life Update Amid Hip Injury Recovery
'Slowing Down Seems Scary': Rashmika Mandanna Shares Life Update Amid Hip Injury Recovery

She completed the look with a deep-green velvet dupatta draped over one shoulder. The dupatta came decorated with golden patti work, floral thread embroidery and tassel details along the edges, tying the entire look together.

Rashmika kept her accessories equally stunning, choosing a diamond choker and matching bracelet that perfectly complemented the attire. Her beauty look stayed soft and luminous, with a dewy base, feathered brows, mascara-defined lashes and a glossy pink lip. She left her hair open with a neat centre parting, letting the outfit remain the focus.

Read Also
'I'm India': Urvashi Rautela Wears Tri-Colour Gown At Miss Universe India 2026, Calls Sushmita Sen...
'I'm India': Urvashi Rautela Wears Tri-Colour Gown At Miss Universe India 2026, Calls Sushmita Sen...

Vijay keeps it classic in black

Vijay, meanwhile, complemented Rashmika’s rich-toned look with an understated black-on-black ensemble. He wore a tailored bandhgala jacket detailed with ornate buttons and paired it with tapered black trousers.

A matching pocket square and polished dress shoes completed the formal look. He kept his hair swept back and finished the appearance with his signature handlebar moustache, adding a familiar touch to the otherwise classic styling.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source