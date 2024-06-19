Rasavathi OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A stills from the trailer

Rasavathi or Rasavathi: The Alchemist is romantic film starring Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles. In theatres the film was released on May 10, 2024 and received positive response from audiences and critics. It is set to release online in June, 2024 on OTT.

When and where to watch Rasavathi?

The mystery thriller is going to release on June 21, 2024. Aha and Amazon Prime Video have acquired the rights to the film. Aha has shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions #Rasavathi premiering on #ahaTamil from June 21."

Plot

The film is set in Kodaikanal and narrates the story of a young man named Sadhasiva who practices medicine in the village. His life takes a turn when Surya comes to the village to work as a manager in a hotel. They soon develop feelings for each other. What is the real connection between them? Do they have past relations?

Cast and production of Rasavathi

The action film features Arjun Das as Sadhasiva, Tanya Ravichandran as Surya, Nikhila Shankar, Deepa, Arul Jothi, Rishikanth, Sujatha Sivakumar, Ramya Subramanian, GM Sundar, Reshma Venkatesh and Sujith Shankar. The film is written and directed by Santhakumar. It is produced by Saraswathi Cine Creations and DNA Mechanic Company and Sakhti Film Factory has distributed the film. VJ Sabu Joseph and S Thaman have composed the music. The cinematography is done by Shiva GRN and Saravanan IIavarasu.