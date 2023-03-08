Rapper King and Nick Jonas announce collaboration, to launch Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) on THIS date

Rapper King and Nick Jonas |

Rapper King aka Arpan Kumar Chandel, who has performed with several popular celebrities like Raftaar, Nucleya, Raja Kumari and others, is all set to team up with Nick Jonas. The rapper took to his social media on Wednesday to announce his collaboration with the American singer.

As we all know, there are many versions of the hip-hop artist’s ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ released online. He has finally decided to bring another version titled 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ along with Nick.

Here’s how King announced the collaboration

Taking to his official Instagram account, King shared a poster of their soon-to-release soundtrack. “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) is out this Friday! Link in bio to pre-save.” Nick also shared the poster and captioned it, "Let's go.”

As soon as he dropped the poster, fans bombarded the comment section showing their excitement. Netizens also termed it as a ‘collab of the year’ . A user wrote, “India ke national jiju x India ka national crush. What a collaboration ❤️🔥🔥”

Another commented, “Don't stop Don't stop wanna see you on the top 👑❤️”

Let us tell you, the Maan Meri Jaan track that was released on YouTube in 2022 garnered amazing feedback from the audience and became a viral sensation in no time. It also went viral on Instagram Reels.

About Rapper King

The hip-hop singer is considered among the most desired artists in India for the last three years. He released the track ‘Maan Meri Jaan' in 2022 as a part of his album Champagne Talks which had eight songs in total.

The song has exceeded over 8 million views on YouTube so far.