e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRapper King and Nick Jonas announce collaboration, to launch Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) on THIS date

Rapper King and Nick Jonas announce collaboration, to launch Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) on THIS date

The duo announced their collaboration on social media, leaving their fans excited

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Rapper King and Nick Jonas |

Rapper King aka Arpan Kumar Chandel, who has performed with several popular celebrities like Raftaar, Nucleya, Raja Kumari and others, is all set to team up with Nick Jonas. The rapper took to his social media on Wednesday to announce his collaboration with the American singer.

As we all know, there are many versions of the hip-hop artist’s ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ released online. He has finally decided to bring another version titled 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ along with Nick.

Here’s how King announced the collaboration 

Taking to his official Instagram account, King shared a poster of their soon-to-release soundtrack. “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) is out this Friday! Link in bio to pre-save.” Nick also shared the poster and captioned it, "Let's go.”

As soon as he dropped the poster, fans bombarded the comment section showing their excitement. Netizens also termed it as a ‘collab of the year’ . A user wrote, “India ke national jiju x India ka national crush. What a collaboration ❤️🔥🔥”

Another commented, “Don't stop Don't stop wanna see you on the top 👑❤️”

Let us tell you, the Maan Meri Jaan track that was released on YouTube in 2022 garnered amazing feedback from the audience and became a viral sensation in no time. It also went viral on Instagram Reels.

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' mushy moments at Las Vegas concert
article-image

About Rapper King

The hip-hop singer is considered among the most desired artists in India for the last three years. He released the track ‘Maan Meri Jaan' in 2022 as a part of his album Champagne Talks which had eight songs in total.

The song has exceeded over 8 million views on YouTube so far. 

Read Also
Maa Ke Dil Se: Rani Mukerji dedicates Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway song to her mother - Watch video
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women's Day 2023: 7 empowering quotes by Priyanka Chopra

Women's Day 2023: 7 empowering quotes by Priyanka Chopra

Sai Pallavi joins Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, film earns Rs 1000 crore even before its release: Reports

Sai Pallavi joins Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, film earns Rs 1000 crore even before its release: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan pens special note for fans amid Pathaan success: 'Thanks to those who proved mehnat...

Shah Rukh Khan pens special note for fans amid Pathaan success: 'Thanks to those who proved mehnat...

Rapper King and Nick Jonas announce collaboration, to launch Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) on THIS date

Rapper King and Nick Jonas announce collaboration, to launch Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) on THIS date

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya accuses actor's manager of 'inappropriately' hugging daughter...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya accuses actor's manager of 'inappropriately' hugging daughter...