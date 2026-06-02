Rapper Badshah's Chandigarh Club Sealed Over Alleged Violations Of Building Regulations

Badshah’s Chandigarh Club Sealed Over Rule Violations | Photo Via IANS/X

Rapper-singer Badshah's club Sago (also known as Sago Spice Symphony), launched in 2023, which was opened in Sector-26, Chandigarh, as part of a trio of restaurant and bar spots alongside Seville and Sidera, has now been sealed for alleged violations of building regulations. The action was taken after repeated instances of building bylaw violations and non-compliance with official directives.

Badshah's Chandigarh Club Sealed Over Rule Violations

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Chandigarh: A club associated with Bollywood singer and rapper Badshah has been sealed by the Chandigarh Estate Office. The action has been taken over alleged violations of building rules and deviations from the approved map pic.twitter.com/aDYfXcvN8f — IANS (@ians_india) June 2, 2026

Reports state that several clubs and bars in sectors 7 and 26 have also reportedly received notices in the past. The High Court, too, has taken a strict stance on preserving Chandigarh's heritage and planned urban structure.

As of now, Badshah has not issued any official statement regarding the club seal.

Badshah's Chandigarh Club Attack

In 2024, two explosions occurred outside Badshah's two clubs in Chandigarh. CCTV footage showed a man throwing what is suspected to be crude bombs at the clubs and running away. Later, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested an accused named Deepak, a resident of Faridkot, Punjab, was in constant touch with gangster Goldie Brar.

Badshah Tateeree Controversy

Earlier, this year, a major sparked major controversy over Badshah's Haryanvi song Tateeree for its allegedly vulgar lyrics, offensive language, gestures, and visuals featuring girls in school uniforms, following which the video was deleted. After apologising to the National Commission for Women (NCW), he later announced a revamped version titled Tateeree Phir Se, stating that the ‘offensive’ parts have been removed.

Badshah had also apologised to the National Commission for Women over the controversy surrounding his song Tateeree and pledged two initiatives: sponsoring the education of 50 girls from economically weaker sections and releasing a women’s empowerment song within four months.