 'Unki Sabse Badi Taaqat...': Badshah Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says He Felt 'Sense Of Peace' After Visiting Him
Badshah met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of his performance at Gorakhpur Mahotsav on January 13. Sharing photos on Instagram later on Wednesday, Badshah said he felt a 'strange sense of peace' after meeting the CM, praising his calm nature, compassion for people and animals and describing his strength as empathy rather than power.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Rapper-singer Badshah, who performed at the Bollywood Night organised as part of the formal closing ceremony of the Gorakhpur Mahotsav on Tuesday, January 13, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of his performance. A day after the meeting, Badshah shared photos from their interaction, revealing that he has been feeling a 'strange sense of peace' ever since the visit.

Badshah Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Sharing photos on his Instagram handle, Badshah wrote, "Aaj Yogi Adityanath ji se milkar ek ajeeb-si shanti mehsoos hui. Chehre par ek alag hi roshni hai, woh tejas jo shabdon se nahi, balki andar ki sthirata se aata hai. Behad shaant, behad sahaj... Jaanwaron ke liye pyaar, insaanon ke liye karuna, aur zindagi ka ek hi uddeshya, apne desh ki seva, apne dharm ki raksha, aur apne logon ke liye samarpan.

He added, "Jo log unhe door se dekhte hain, woh bahut kuch nahi dekh paate. Paas se dekhne par samajh aata hai, unki sabse badi taaqat satta nahi, balki samvedna hai."

Check it out:

In 2025, the DJ Wale Babu singer shared a series of photos where his eye appeared visibly injured, though he did not reveal the cause. Reports suggest that he underwent treatment for a corneal abrasion in his left eye. While sharing the photos, Badshah also made a reference to his cameo in the recently released show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. However, the post has now been deleted.

Badshah Eye Surgery For Corneal Abrasion

According to Hindustan Times, a source revealed that Badshah’s injury first occurred during the last leg of his ongoing North America tour. During the final show, something went into his eye at the very beginning of his performance, leaving him uncomfortable, but he chose to continue performing until the end.

On the work front, the Jugnu singer was on his The Unfinished Tour in the United States, which began in Virginia on September 5, 2025, and concluded in Chicago on September 20, 2025.

