 Rapper Badshah In Legal Trouble, Sued By Media Company Over Unpaid Dues For His Song Baawla
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRapper Badshah In Legal Trouble, Sued By Media Company Over Unpaid Dues For His Song Baawla

Rapper Badshah In Legal Trouble, Sued By Media Company Over Unpaid Dues For His Song Baawla

Badshah has been sued by a media company in lieu of his failure to honour the payment terms agreed upon in a legal agreement. It is also alleged by the complainants that they have resorted to the legal action after multiple reminders. Despite all the positive efforts, Badshah has only given false promises and deferred the payment date, but never released a penny.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
article-image

Rapper-singer Badshah, who is known for ‘Jugnu’, ‘Saturday Saturday’ and others, has been sued by a media company in lieu of his failure to honour the payment terms agreed upon in a legal agreement.

The company claimed that all the said services with respect to the production as well as promotion of the track titled ‘Baawla’ were completed. However, the company has levelled allegations that Badshah has failed to clear the dues of those involved in the making of the project.

Read Also
'Sense Tere Paida Hone Ka...': Rapper Badshah Hits Back At X User For Criticising His Shayari
article-image

The matter is currently with the Karnal District Court with CNR Number HRKR010130502024. The case file number is ARB 47/2024. It is also alleged by the complainants that they have resorted to the legal action after multiple reminders. Despite all the positive efforts, Badshah has only given false promises and deferred the payment date, but never released a single penny.

‘Baawla’ is an independent track, featuring Badshah and Amit Uchana. The song has garnered over 151 Million views on YouTube. It has been released on Badshah’s YouTube channel. All the marketing strategies put together to promote the track have cost a lot to the makers and marketer of the product, which has benefited Badshah in terms of his reputation, goodwill, and brand building.

FPJ Shorts
RRB ALP 2024: City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Card To Be Out Soon!
RRB ALP 2024: City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Card To Be Out Soon!
Maharashtra: Schools To Stay Closed For 3 Days In November, Check Why
Maharashtra: Schools To Stay Closed For 3 Days In November, Check Why
Festival of Australia Connects Indian Students with Top Australian Universities
Festival of Australia Connects Indian Students with Top Australian Universities
Congress Slams Centre Over Ignored Water Scarcity In Marathwada Region
Congress Slams Centre Over Ignored Water Scarcity In Marathwada Region
Read Also
'Was Not Healthy For Our Child': Rapper Badshah Opens Up On His Separation From Ex-Wife Jasmine
article-image

This is yet another legal action against Badshah, highlighting his refusal to meet payment obligations.

Last year, Badshah had appeared before Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell for promoting online betting company app 'FairPlay’. At least 40 other celebrities including the rapper came under the lens of the authorities for allegedly promoting the FairPlay app.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gladiator II Review: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal's Film A Is A Spectacle, But Not On Par With The...

Gladiator II Review: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal's Film A Is A Spectacle, But Not On Par With The...

Rapper Badshah In Legal Trouble, Sued By Media Company Over Unpaid Dues For His Song Baawla

Rapper Badshah In Legal Trouble, Sued By Media Company Over Unpaid Dues For His Song Baawla

Pushpa Sound Designer Resul Pookutty Reacts To Negative Review Of Kanguva's Music & Background...

Pushpa Sound Designer Resul Pookutty Reacts To Negative Review Of Kanguva's Music & Background...

B Praak Gets Emotional As He Recalls Newborn Son's Death: 'We Lost Everything In Life' (VIDEO)

B Praak Gets Emotional As He Recalls Newborn Son's Death: 'We Lost Everything In Life' (VIDEO)

'It's Going To Be A Scary Place': Eva Longoria Reveals Moving Her Family Out Of US After Kamala...

'It's Going To Be A Scary Place': Eva Longoria Reveals Moving Her Family Out Of US After Kamala...