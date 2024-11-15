Rapper Badshah In Legal Trouble, Sued By Media Company Over Unpaid Dues For His Song Baawla

Rapper-singer Badshah, who is known for ‘Jugnu’, ‘Saturday Saturday’ and others, has been sued by a media company in lieu of his failure to honour the payment terms agreed upon in a legal agreement.

The company claimed that all the said services with respect to the production as well as promotion of the track titled ‘Baawla’ were completed. However, the company has levelled allegations that Badshah has failed to clear the dues of those involved in the making of the project.

The matter is currently with the Karnal District Court with CNR Number HRKR010130502024. The case file number is ARB 47/2024. It is also alleged by the complainants that they have resorted to the legal action after multiple reminders. Despite all the positive efforts, Badshah has only given false promises and deferred the payment date, but never released a single penny.

‘Baawla’ is an independent track, featuring Badshah and Amit Uchana. The song has garnered over 151 Million views on YouTube. It has been released on Badshah’s YouTube channel. All the marketing strategies put together to promote the track have cost a lot to the makers and marketer of the product, which has benefited Badshah in terms of his reputation, goodwill, and brand building.

This is yet another legal action against Badshah, highlighting his refusal to meet payment obligations.

Last year, Badshah had appeared before Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell for promoting online betting company app 'FairPlay’. At least 40 other celebrities including the rapper came under the lens of the authorities for allegedly promoting the FairPlay app.

